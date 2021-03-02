GirlsP. TREE 3, T. HIGH 0: Sayge Lohman had a goal and an assist in the first half, and Rylie Waclawczyk and Makayla Furlong split time in goal for a shutout as Pine Tree notched a 3-0 win over Texas High.
Jessica Garcia scored off an assist from Lohman to give Pine Tree a 1-0 lead, and then Lohman scored off a dish from Meredith Fisher for a 2-0 Lady Pirate lead at halftime.
Daysha Torres took a pass from Sam Corona and found the back of the net for the final Lady Pirate goal.
Pine Tree, now 3-4 in district play, will visit Marshall on Thursday.
LONGVIEW 2, HALLSVILLE 0: The Longview Lady Lobos remained unbeaten in district play with a 2-0 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Tenique Bauer scored on a corner kick from Tatum Fenton with just 16 seconds left in the first half for a 1-0 Lady Lobo lead. Camryn Jacobs converted on a penalty kick 15 minutes into the second half to make the final 2-0.
Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong combined for the shutout in goal, with Alexa Polanco, Alexandra Rojas, Gabby Casimiro, Isa McMillan and Brooklyn Sumrow all turning in solid defensive games.
Longview (15-3-1, 8-0) will take on Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
The Lady Lobo JV moved to 15-0-1 and 5-0 with a 9-0 win.
BoysPINE TREE 3, T. HIGH 1: TEXARKANA — Ismael Hernandez scored once and assisted on a goal, and the Pine Tree Pirates earned a 3-1 win over Texas High on Tuesday.
Brandt Herber scored off an assist from Aaron Bocanegra or Pine Tree’s lone first half goal.
In the seond half, Hernandez assisted on a Gio Zamora goal, and then scored unassisted to make the final 3-1.
Octavio Jaquez had seven saves between the pipes for the Pirates.