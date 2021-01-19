BOYS
PINE TREE 3, HENDERSON 2: Henderson took an early lead on an own goal, but Erik Gonzalez answered with a pair of goals before the break for Pine Tree as the Pirates rallied for a 3-2 win over the Lions at Pirate Stadium.
Gonzalez tied the game at 1-1 with a goal off an assist from Edgar Bocanegra, and then put the Pirates on top 2-1 with his second goal of the half — this time off a dish from Alberto Alba.
The Lions tied things early in the second half, but Brandt Herbert — with an assist from Aaron Bocanegra — hammered home the game-winner for the 3-2 win.
The Pirates will take on Nacogdoches next Tuesday.
The Pirate JV will host the JV Winter Classic starting on Thursday.
MARSHALL 5, KEMP 4: KEMP — The Marshall Mavericks built a 4-1 lead at halftime and held on for a 5-4 win over Kemp on Tuesday.
The Mavericks (1-2) got two goals from Sean Ventura and one goal apiece from Javier Jimes and Alto Olvera to led by three at the break.
Jose Garcia scored with 15 minutes left with what proved to be the game-winner.
The Mavericks will participate in the Terrell Tournament starting on Thursday.
TATUM 9, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — Adrian Olguin recorded a hat trick with three goals, Miguel Torres added a pair of goals for the Eagles and Tatum rolled to a 9-1 win over Gladewater.
Oscar Ovalle, Nathan Parker, Alan Chavez and Joe Rojas all found the back of the net for the Eagles (3-2-1).
GIRLS
TATUM GOES 2-1: HUDSON — Led by All-Tournament picks Yuvia Vasquez and Lexi Luna, the Tatum Lady Eagles opened play at the Hudson Tournament with a 2-0 loss to Bullard before bouncing back with wins over Mexia (5-0) and Crockett (6-0) over the weekend.
Hailey McIntire had four saves in the loss to Bullard. Vasquez finished with four goals and Luna added one goal in the win over Mexia, and against Crockett Vasquez had four goals and Gisell Aguirre and Luna a goal apiece. Ajah Henderson dished out one assist.