:TYLER — Meredith Fisher recorded a first-half hat trick to lead the way for Pine Tree, and the Lady Pirates rolled to a 5-1 win over Tyler on Tuesday.
Paola Martinez assisted on the first two goals for Fisher, and Melina Venegas added an assist as the Lady Pirates built a 3-0 halftime lead.
Sayge Lohman scored off an assist from Jessica Garcia to put Pine Tree on top 4-0, and after Tyler scored to make it 4-1, Rylie Waclawczyk capped the scoring for the Lady Pirates with a penalty kick goal.
Waclawczyk played in goal in the for Pine Tree in the first half, and Makayla Furlong worked between the pipes in the second half.
The Lady Pirates (1-0-1) will host Whitehouse on Friday.
LONGVIEW 7, KILGORE 0: Isa McMillan scored once and assisted on two goals, Alexandra Sanchez added two goals and an assist and the Longview Lady Lobos coasted to a 7-0 win over Kilgore.
The Lady Lobos (2-2) opened up a 2-0 lead at the half on goals by Camryn Jacobs, Sanchez, Izzy Hough and Kyla Johnson and assists from McMillan, Jacobs and Sanchez.
Sanchez found the back of the net again to open the second half after an assist from McMillan. Madelyn Creel and McMillan closed out the scoring, with assists coming from Tatum Fenton and Adriana Corona.
Emma Wright recorded her first shutout in goal for the Lady Lobos.
The Longview JV notched a 5-0 win.