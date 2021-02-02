BOYS
LONGVIEW 2, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE - Alejandro Rojas broke a scoreless deadlock 15 minutes into the second half when he launched a shot past the Hallsville keeper, and the Lobos added a goal with 12 minutes left to earn a 2-0 win over the Bobcats on Tuesday.
Royce McConnell assisted on the goal by Rojas. Jonny Castanon thumped a low drive into the Hallsville penalty box that deflected off a defender and into the goal to put the Lobos on top 2-0.
Chance Williams and Freddie Acosta were listed as defensive standouts for the Lobos, now 7-5 overall and 2-0 in district play. Working the shutout were goalkeepers Alexis Olvera and Erik Torrez
The Lobo JV also notched a win to move to 2-0 in league play, earning a 4-0 win.
Longview hosts Mount Pleasant at the grass complex next Tuesday.
P. TREE 4, T. HIGH 1: Brandt Herber recorded a hat trick for Pine Tree, and the Pirates earned a 4-1 win over Texas High.
Herber's first goal came in the 14th minute off an assist from Aaron Bocanegra. His second came 11 minutes later off a dish from Giovanni Zamora, and then Bocanegra assisted on Herber's third goal - this time coming off a cross.
Texas High scored shortly after the half to make it a 3-1 contest, only to surrender an own goal eight minutes later on a driven cross by Zamora.
Octavio Jacquez had eight saves for the Pirates.
GIRLS
T. HIGH 3, P. TREE 2: TEXARKANA - The Texas High Lady Tigers rallied from two goals down at the half to tie things and force overtime, scoring in the first extra frame and holding on for a 3-2 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Tuesday.
Pine Tree drops to 3-3-2 overall and 0-2 in district play with the loss.
The Lady Pirates took a 2-0 lead at intermission when Meredith Fisher scored an unassisted goal and then assisted on a goal by Daysha Torres.
Pine Tree will host Marshall on Friday.