From Staff Reports
Pine Tree’s Catherine Maximo and Sayge Lohman earned superlatives with the release of the District 16-5A All-District Soccer Team for 2020.
Maximo was named the district’s Defensive Most Valuable Player, and Lohman earned Newcomer of the Year honors in a vote by the district’s coaches.
Other superlatives included district MVP Kaitlyn Hossley of Whitehouse, offensive MVP Rachel Bonnin of Lufkin, top utility player Pricilla Gallegos of Jacksonville, top goalkeeper Janae Edmonson of Nacogdoches and Coach of the Year Janna Duck of Marshall.
FIRST TEAM
Pine Tree: Meredith Fisher, Sophie Fisher, Brilee Moore, Grace Roberts; Hallsville: Maiah Alvidrez, Kylie Battles, Lakin Pennington, Carolyn Hale; Marshall: Stephany Torres, Evelin Solis, Sarahi Barrientos; Whitehouse: Maddy Sparks, Gabby Thompson, Alicia Gurrusquieta, Jazmin Ray, Lauren Thomas; Jacksonville: Kelsy Traylor, Brandi Diaz, amy Moreyra, Michelle Medellin, Taylor Gutierrez; John Tyler: Laila Zuniga, Meraida Pineda, Alexy Valle, Eriana Valle; Nacogdoches: Brianna Broussard, Alyssa Kwaitkowski, Kelsey Villatoro; Lufkin: Jasmine Rodriguez, Brianna Padilla, Mia Lila, Idalia Hernandez, Kylie Ridings
SECOND TEAM
Pine Tree: Jessica Garcia, Leorah Haesecke, Abbi Walker; Hallsville: Caitlyn Wilemon, Sophia Ziesemer, Camryn Wilemon; Marshall: Keyri Gonzalez, Myriam De La Paz; Whitehouse: Kylee Freeman, La’Krissa Hester, Alessia Hester; Liz Escareno, Baleria Balderas, Angelli Romero, Andrea Escareno; John Tyler: Etni Fernandez, Emma Arteaga, Emily Maldonado; Nacogdoches: Veronica Gutierrez, Kate Watson; Lufkin: Yvette Del Toro, Melissa Villegas, Itzel Castellanos, Maury Spore
HONORABLE
MENTION
Pine Tree: Eden Antonisse, Sam Corona, Mackenzie Hedgecock; Hallsville: Emily Hornaday, Bethany Terry, Camille Petty; Marshall: Leili Morales; Whitehouse: Jennifer Rurrusquieta, Abrie Johnson; Nacogdoches: Daisy Flores, Vanessa Coronado, Lesly Vega, Daniela Mendoza; Marleny Cuc, Milagros, Guzman, Skyla Valdez