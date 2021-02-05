GIRLS
LONGVIEW 2, HALLSVILLE 0: The Longview Lady Lobos built a 2-0 lead at the half and made it stand in a 2-0 shutout of Hallsville on Saturday at Lobo Stadium.
Madelyn Creel scored an unassisted goal to put the Lady Lobos on top, and Alexandra Sanchez found the back of the net after an assist from Adriana Corona for the 2-0 cushion.
Alexandra Rojas, Gabby Casimiro and Tenique Bauer were also standouts for Longview, which moved to 9-3-1 overall and 2-0 in district play with the win.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 6-0 win.
Longview visits Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
BOYS
SABINE 4, S. HILL 0: Rodolfo Fierros recorded 14 saves in his second straight shutout and fifth overall this season as the Sabine Cardinals notched a 4-0 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday.
Alex Barios and Cam Childress scored the the Cardinals to give Sabine a 2-0 halftime lead. After the break, Lalo Jaimes added two goals to bring his total to 31 on the season. Jaimes also had an assist, as did Dylan Stafford and Uriel Sifuentes.
Sabine moves to 9-7 overall and 2-0 in district play heading into a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday in Liberty City against 2-0 Henderson.