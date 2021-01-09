WHITEHOUSE 2, PINE TREE 0: The Whitehouse Wildcats closed out play in the Pine Tree Tournament by knocking off the host Pirates, 2-0, on Saturday.
Nacogdoches defeated Hallsville, 3-0, and finished first in the tournament. Whitehouse was the runner-up.
In other action on Saturday, it was Sabine 3, Pine Tree JV 0 and Palestine 1, Kilgore 1.
All-Tournament selections include Christian Alfonso from Pine Tree, Camden Childress from Sabine, Lucentshy Ovide from Hallsville, Erik Garcia from Hallsville, Michael Chaidez from Palestine, Yoriel Reyes from Palestine, Richie Avalos from Kilgore, Isaiah Ramirez from Kilgore, Tray Epps from Kilgore, Kevin Nava from Whitehouse, Daniel Castetter from Whitehouse, Luke Neely from Whitehouse and Charlie Rodriguez, Edison Esparza, Joseph Flores and Ivan Acosta from Nacogdoches.