BOYS
The host Longview Lobos closed out play in the Lobo Invitational with a 1-0 loss to Irving McArthur on Saturday.
Lufkin defeated Tyler Legacy, 3-1, to finish with 28 points in the tournament.
The Longview JV A team finished with 28 points to top that list, closing with a 3-1 win over the Legacy JV on Saturday.
In other varsity action on Saturday, it was Hallsville 1, Chapel Hill 0; Jacksonville 3, New Summerfield 2 and Forney 5, Henderson 3.
In JV action, it was Lufkin 3, Forney 0 and Jacksonville 1, Tyler 0.
Longview will compete in the Lufkin Tournament this weekend.
TATUM
Tatum is 2-2-1 on the year following action at the Tatum Invitational Showcase.
The Eagles lost to Pittsburg (7-0) and tied Mineola (2-2) on Thursday, defeated Hudson (3-0) and fell to Pleasant Grove (2-1) on Friday and then roled to a 7-1 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Saturday.
MPCH scored in the first minute on Saturday, but Tatum senior Miguel Torres scored four straight goals to give the Eagles a 4-1 halftime lead.
Joe Rojas, Adrian Olguin and Isai Salaises all scored in the second half for Tatum, which will visit Gladewater tonight.
Sabine finished 3-2 over the weekend at the Tatum tournament.
On Saturday, the Cardinals fell behind 2-0 to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill but rallied for a 6-4 win. Lalo Jaimes scored five goals, with assists from five different Cardinals — including an 80-yard punt assist from goalkeeper Rodolfo Fierros. Alex Barrios also scored for the Cardinals.
Jaimes finished the tournament with 12 goals and two assists. Johnny Martinez had two goals and an assist. Dylan Stafford one goal and an assist, Barrios one goal and an assist, Cam Childress three goals, Fierros one assist, Ronaldo Lara one assist, Oscar Gonzalez one assist and Ty Francisco one assist.
Sabine will compete in the Hudson Invitational this weekend.
GIRLS
The Longview Lady Lobos closed out action in the Lufkin Tournament with a 4-1 loss to Tyler Legacy.
Longview trailed 1-0 at the half and fell behind 2-0 in the second half before Colleen Gilliland scored off an assist from Alexandra Sanchez to get the Lady Lobos on the board.
The Lady Lobo JV defeated Legacy 1-0.
Longview will host the Lady Lobo Invitational beginning on Thursday.