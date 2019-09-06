LETU Sports Information
LeTourneau University men’s soccer team picked up its first win of the season Thursday night, blanking Jarvis Christian, 4-0, at LETU Soccer Field in the home opener.
Russell Gray had a goal and an assist as four different YellowJackets scored in a dominant performance where LETU (1-0-1) dictated the pace and run of play from start to finish.
The YellowJackets outshot the Bulldogs, 20-10. LeTourneau put eight shots on goal, while Jarvis Christian (0-3-0) had three. LETU goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri picked up his first win of the season, recording his second shutout.
He made three saves. JCC keeper Eric Ramirez was saddled with the loss after stopping four shots.
Oscar Cravatio scored at the 11:36 mark on a setup from Jared Woodruff to put the Jackets on the board, 1-0. At the 32:34 mark, LeTourneau struck again when Luis De La Torre found the back of the net on a double assist from Chancey Davis and Gray.
LETU took a 2-0 lead into the intermission. The Jackets outshot the Bulldgos, 11-6, in the first half.
Gray added a goal at the 85:46 mark on an assist from Oliver Placencia to pad the YellowJackets’ lead at three. Charles Heidt scored on a penalty kick 1:08 later to put it away.
LeTourneau, which had seven corner kicks to Jarvis Christian’s three, controlled the possession for roughly 58 percent of the time. The YellowJackets had the ball in the attack zone for 25 percent of the run of play.
The YellowJackets will host Austin College tonight at 7 p.m.