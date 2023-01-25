LIBERTY CITY - The Sabine Cardinals notched a 3-1 win over the Pittsburg Pirates on Monday in a game moved doe to inclement weather in the Tuesday forecast.
Jesus Duran, Cam Childress and Randy Rodriguez scored goals for the Cardinals, with Childress and Perez handing out assists.
The Cardinals will open District 15-4A play at New Diana on Friday.
Over the weekend, the Cardinals placed third at the Rockwall Classic Tournament.
The Cardinals defeated the Frisco Heritage JV (2-1) on Thursday, with Duran scoring both goals and Childress adding an assist.
On Friday, the Cardinals blanked the Dallas Skyline Jv, 1-0, with Duran scoring and Uriel Sifuentes getting the assist with four minutes left in the contest.
In Saturday's 4-0 win over the Mesquite JV, Duran scored twice and had an assist, Childress added a goal and an assist and Perez contributed an assist. Alec Gonzalez also had an assist for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals tied for second in points based on wins, shutouts and goals scored, but received a third-seed on goal differential.
In the third-place game, the Cardinals defeated Rockwall's JV 1-0 on a penalty kick conversion with 10 minutes remaining.
Duran, Childress and Perez were named to the JV/Varsity Division All-Tournament Team, with Shiloh O'Brien, Garrett Woodall and Darrin Borden earn All-Tournament honors in the JV B Division.