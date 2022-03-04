GIRLS
LONGVIEW 2, MT. PLEASANT 1: MOUNT PLEASANT - Lily Fierros scored with 11 minutes left in regulation play to force overtime, and then hit the back of the net again with one minute left in the first extra period as Longview notched a 2-1 win over Mount Pleasant to remain uneaten in district play.
Tenique Bauer assisted on both goals for Longview, which moved to 17-2-1 overall and 9-0 in district play with the win.
Jolette Ontiverous, Izzy Hough and Karen Juarez were defensive standouts for the Lady Lobos. Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong worked in goal for Longview.
The Lady Lobo JV moved to 9-0 in district play with a 3-0 win.
Longview hosts Texas High on Tuesday.
BOYS
MT. PLEASANT 3, LONGVIEW 0: The Longview Lobos fell behind to a penalty kick four minutes before the half, and two more unanswered goals by Mount Pleasant after intermission led to the Lobos' first district loss of the season.
The Lobos, which has secured second place with three games left, will visit Texas High on Tuesday. The Lobos are 15-3-2 on the year.
The Lobo JV earned a 2-0 win to stay atop the league standings.