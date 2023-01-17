BoysP. TREE 7, S. HILL 0: At Pirate Stadium, host team Pine Tree fired off 20 shots and found the back of the net seven times on the way to a 7-0 win over crosstown rival Spring Hill.
Jaciel Rivera scored twice for the Pirates, with Gio Zamora, Luis Alba, Alex Mireles, Esteban Ibarra and Chris Resendez adding a goal apiece.
Aaron Bocanegra handed out three assists, and Zamora, Julian Ibarra and Alberto Alba added an assist apiece.
Nathaniel Ayers worked the shutout in goal for the Pirates.
Pine Tree will visit Nacogdoches next Tuesday and then open district play at home on Jan. 27 against Whitehouse.
Spring Hill will host the East Texas Homeschool Chargers on Friday and begin district play at home against Tatum on Jan. 27.
LONGVIEW 4, MESQUITE 0: The Longview Lobos blanked Mesquite, 4-0, in their final tune-up before opening district play next week.
Parker Kelsey opened the scoring after 22 minutes thanks to a low cross from Alex Flores, and 12 minutes later the Lobos moved in front 2-0 when Ayden Gonzales headed home a Diego Barbosa corner kick.
Flores scored his second goal of the night and eighth of the young season four minutes into the second half on a 20-yard free kick. The Lobos capped the scoring with goalkeeper Erik Torrez being fed a backpass from a corner kick and driving it home from 30 yards out.
Kelsey and Karsten Guerra were standouts on offense, with Michael Smith and Stephen Gaskin playing well on the defensive side.
The Lobo JV tied, 1-1.
Longview will open district play at home on Jan. 27 against Tyler.
LATE WEEKEND
LOBOS SPLIT: At the Longview Tournament, the host Lobos dropped a 1-0 decision to Jacksonville but rebounded to roll past New Summerfield, 7-0, to end the event on a winning note.
Longview took a quick 5-0 lead against New Summerfield on two goals by Michael Smith and one each from Henry Shore, Diego Barbosa and Alex Blanco. Goalkeeper Erik Torrez hammered in two goals from more than 30 yards out.
Assisting on goals were Elijah Gonzalez, Shore and Caden Hardison, with Torrez working the shutout between the pipes.
The Lobo JV defeated Tyler Legacy to win the JV championship.