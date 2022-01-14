GirlsLONGVIEW 1, WHITEHOUSE 0: At the Pine Tree Lady Pirate Showcase, the Longview Lady Lobos got a goal in the first minute of the game and made it stand in a 1-0 win over Whitehouse.
Lily Fierros scored off an assist from Kat Markowitz to account for all of the game’s scoring, and Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong combined for the shutout in goal.
Brooklynn Sumrow and Adriana Corona were listed as standouts for Longview, which will battle Jacksonville at 2 p.m. today back at Pirate Stadium.
The Longview JV dropped a 2-0 decision to Tyler Legacy on Friday.
S. HILL 3, LUFKIN 1: At the Pine Tree Lady Pirate Showcase, Maddison Finney, Faith Copeland and Jayme Dowell all scored for the Lady Panthers as Spring Hill earned a 3-1 win over Lufkin.
Dowell and Kayce Cahal assisted on goals for Spring Hill, which will take on crosstown rival and tournament host Pine Tree at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lear Park Field 1.
SABINE 1, NACOGDOCHES 1: BULLARD — The Sabine Lady Cardinals continued play in the Bullard Tournament on Friday, battling Class 5A Nacogdoches to a 1-1 tie.
On Thursday, the Lady Cardinals blanked the host team, Bullard, 1-0, on a Dahjah Lewis goal and Gracie Parrott assist. Lilly Brooks worked the shutout in goal.
In Friday’s tie with Nacogdoches, Lewis scored off a Bella Shaw assist.
BoysTATUM: At the Tatum Showcase, Tatum, Sabine, Mineola and Pittsburg all notched wins on Friday.
Tatum defeated Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6-1; Sabine blanked Pleasant Grove, 3-0; Mineola edged Spring Hill, 2-1; and Pittsburg defeated Hudson, 2-1.
Mineola and the Pine Tree JV finished in a 0-0 tie.