BOYS
LONGVIEW 2, HORN 0: The Longview Lobos opened the 2022 season with a shutout win, blanking former district rival Mesquite Horn 2-0 at Lobo Stadium.
Parker Kelsey opened the scoring with a close range goal at the 18-minute mark, and Alex Flores made it 2-0 in the second half - also from in close.
Jose Luis Aguilar, Victor Aguilar and Diego Enriquez led the defensive effort for the Lobos, who will take on Horn again at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the Forney Jackrabbit Invitational at City Bank Stadium.
The Lobo JV A notched a 3-1 win, and JV B won 4-0.
WASKOM 3, TENAHA 1: TENAHA - Anthony Zuniga scored once and assisted on a goal, and the Waskom Wildcats snapped a 17-game losing skid dating back to last season with a 3-1 win over Tenaha.
Zuniga assisted on a goal by Ezequiel Ruiz in the first half, and then scored on a penalty kick in the second half for the Wildcats. Chris Hernandez scored the final Waskom goal on an unassisted play.
Moises Agundiz and goal keeper Jovanie Agundiz were listed as top defenders for the Wildcats, who will host Center on Thursday.
GIRLS
P. TREE 3, LUFKIN 1: At Pirate Stadium, the Pine Tree Lady Pirates got two goals and an assist from Malaisha Allen on the way to a 3-1 win over Lufkin.
Allen scored two minutes into the contest off an assist from Sayge Lohman. After Lufkin tied things at 1-1 six minutes later, Allen assisted on a goal by Meredith Fisher to give the Lady Pirates a 2-1 halftime lead.
Allen's goal off a dish from Jessica Garcia eight minutes into the second half capped the scoring.
Catherine Maximo was listed as a defensive standout for Pine Tree, which will face Manvel at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Fossil Ridge Tournament.