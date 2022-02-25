BOYS
LONGVIEW 3, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE - The Longview Lobos remained unbeaten in District 15-5A play (8-0) with a 3-0 shutout of Hallsville on Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
Alex Flores and Osvaldo Marquez scored in the first 10 minutes of the contest to put the Lobos in control early. A second half goal by Jared Zuniga iced the win for the 15-2-2 Lobos.
Erik Torrez and Nate Magee split the shutout, giving the Lobos 14 clean sheets for the year.
In other district action on Friday, Mount Pleasant defeated Sulphur Springs, 5-1, and Pine Tree defeated Texas High, 3-1.
The Lobo JV also stayed on top of the district standings with a 4-1 win over Hallsville.
GIRLS
LONGVIEW 1, HALLSVILLE 0: Karen Jaurez, who had a goal called back earlier in the contest, banged the back of the net with eight minutes remaining on Friday to lift the Longview Lady Lobos to a 1-0 win over Hallsville.
The Lady Lobos move to 16-2-1 overall and remain unbeaten in District 15-5A play at 8-0 with the victory.
Jolette Ontiverous, Kat Markowitz and Izzy Hough were top defenders for the Lady Lobos, and Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong worked the clean sheet in goal.
The Lady Lobo JV notched an 8-0 win to move to 12-2-2 and 8-0.
Longview is idle on Tuesday and will visit Mount Pleasant next Friday.
T. HIGH 1, P. TREE 0: TEXARKANA - Texas High scored the lone goal of the contest halfway through the second half, earning a 1-0 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in District 15-5A action.
Rylie Waclawczyk worked in goal for the Lady Pirates, who drop to 4-4 in district play with the setback.
Pine Tree hosts Marshall on Tuesday.