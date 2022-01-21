GIRLS
S. HILL 7, VAN 0: Jayme Dowell blasted the back of the net three times, Bianca English worked the shutout in goal and Spring Hill rolled to a 7-0 win over Van on Friday at Panther Stadium.
Alexis Grubb and Haleigh Yoder both scored for the Lady Panthers, who also benefitted from two own goals by Van.
Dowell added two assists, and Haleigh Yoder assisted on one Lady Panther score.
BOYS
S. HILL 2, VAN 1: Favour Otujor and Valentin Garcia Rodriguez scored for the Panthers as Spring Hill edged Van, 2-1, in non-district play on Friday at Panther Stadium.
Michael Coggins and Erick Estrada assisted on the Panther goals.
TATUM 4, BROWNSBORO 0: Malachi Ward made his debut in goal for Tatum and worked a shutout between the pipes as the Eagles blanked Brownsboro, 4-0.
Giani Garza started and finished the scoring for Tatum, and Christopher Bessey and Adrian Olguin added goals in the middle.