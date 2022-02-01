GIRLS
LONGVIEW 3, HALLSVILLE 2: HALLSVILLE - Izzy Hough recorded a hat trick for the Lady Lobos, scoring once in the first half and twice after intermission to lead Longview past Hallsville, 3-2.
Hough scored on a free kick in the middle of the first half to give Longview (10-2-1, 2-0) a 1-0 lead.
Her header off a corner kick 15 minutes into the second half made it 2-0, and after Hallsville pulled to within 2-1 on a free kick, Hough headed home another corner kick for a 3-1 lead.
Jolette Ontiverous and Kat Markowitz were top defenders for Longview, and Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong worked in goal.
The Lady Lobo JV earned a 2-0 win.
P. TREE 1, T. HIGH 0: Aylin Sanchez scored with four minutes remaining off a corner kick assist from Daysha Torres, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates notched a 1-0 win over Texas High in District 15-5A action on Tuesday at Pirate Stadium.
Rylie Waclawczyk worked the shutout in goal for Pine Tree, and Eryka Furlong and Indy Salazar were top defenders as the Lady Pirates improved to 5-3-1 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Pine Tree visits Marshall on Friday.
BOYS
LONGVIEW 1, HALLSVILLE 0: Alex Flores scored on a great solo effort eight minutes before the half, dribbling from the halfway line to hit the back of the net and lift the Longview Lobos to a 1-0 win over Hallsville.
Jesus Munoz was a top defender for the Lobos, and Erik Torrez racked up his ninth shutout of the season as the Lobos moved to 9-2-2 overall and 2-0 in district play.
The Lobo JV picked up a 5-0 win to give them a 2-0 district mark.
P. TREE 3, T. HIGH 2: TEXARKANA - Luis Alba and Aaron Bocanegra both scored once and assisted on goals as the Pine Tree Pirates earned a 3-2 win over Texas High on Tuesday.
Alba scored off an assist from Bocanegra and then assisted on a goal from Giovanni Zamora for the Pirates. Bocanegra's goal came off an assist from Alex Mireles.
Octavio Jaquez had 12 saves in goal for the Pirates, who will host Marshall on Friday.
The Pirate JV earned a 2-0 win, with both goals coming from Estevan Ibarra.
WASKOM 6, C. HEIGHTS 2: WASKOM - Anthony Zuniga hammered the back of the net four times for Waskom, and the Wildcats rolled to a 6-2 win over Central Heights on Tuesday.
After Ezequiel Ruiz opened the scoring for the Wildcats, Zuniga scored four straight goals before Jose Hernandez ended the barrage with a second-half, unassisted goal.
Jose Hernandez and Ruiz had assists for the Wildcats, and Abraham Terrasas and Eddy Magdaleno were listed as top defenders.