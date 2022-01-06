BOYS
P. TREE 5, CARTHAGE 2: The host Pine Tree Pirates opened play at the Pirate Invitational with a 5-2 win over Carthage at Pirate Stadium.
Aaron Bocanegra and Edgar Bocanegra scored two goals apiece for the Pirates, with Luis Alba adding the other goal. Giovanni Zamora, Shane Moore, Jailyn Ryan and Christian White all recorded assists.
In other action on Thursday, it was Whitehouse 1, Lindale 0; Kilgore 1, Athens 0; Carthage 0, Lindale 0 (Carthage won on penalty kicks), Palestine 3, Athens 0; and Kilgore 0, Hallsville 0 (Kilgore won on penalty kicks)
Friday's schedule has Whitehouse vs. Carthage at 9 a.m., Hallsville vs. Palestine at 11 a.m., Pine Tree vs. Whitehouse at 1 p.m., Athens vs. Hallsville at 3 p.m., Palestine vs. Kilgore at 5 p.m. and Lindale vs. Pine Tree at 7 p.m.
LOBOS WIN 2: FORNEY - The Longview Lobos got a goal from junior Alex Flores early in the day on the way to a 1-0 win over Mesquite Horn, and then saw five different players hit the back of the net later in the evening in a 5-0 shutout of South Oak Cliff to cap a perfect day at the Forney Tournament.
Lalo Munoz assisted on the goal against Mesquite Horn, which fell to the Lobos for the second time this week.
Against South Oak Cliff, the Lobos led 1-0 at the half on a goal by Parker Kelsey off an assist from Miguel Rojo.
The second half opened with a goal from Rojo off a Kelsey cross. The third score came from the penalty spot from senior captain Chance Williams.
The Lobos went up 4-0on an unassisted goal from Osvaldo Marques, and capped the scoring when Diego Barbosa tallied from a through ball from Karsten Guerrero.
The Lobos are now 3-0, with all shutouts coming from Erik Torrez.
Longview takes on Forney at noon on Friday, with a win putting them in the title match on Saturday.
S. HILL 5, MPCH 0: PITTSBURG - Favour Otujor and Alexander Thorsen hammered home two goals apiece, Valentin Garcia Rodriguez added one goal and the Spring Hill Panthers rolled past Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 5-0, in the opening round of the Pittsburg Tournament.
Jose De La Cruz, Nick Bodenheimer and Davin Martin all had assists for Spring Hill, which will take on North Lamar at noon and Pittsburg at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
TATUM 2, HUDSON 1: HUDSON - Sophomore Giani Garza scored twice, and junior Felipe Campozano recorded five saves as the Tatum Eagles notched a 2-1 win over the host team at the Hudson Tournament.
Both of Garza's goals were assisted by sophomore Walter Gonzalez.
Tatum (1-1) will face Diboll at 1 p.m. on Friday.
CENTER JV 2, WASKOM 1: WASKOM - The Center Roughriders notched a 2-1 win over Waskom on Thursday, dropping the Wildcats to 1-1 on the young season.
Anthony Zuniga scored an unassisted goal for Waskom in the loss. Victor Caberera and Abraham Terrasas were also listed as standouts.
The Wildcats host Liberty-Eylau on Tuesday.
GIRLS
LONGVIEW 1, ROWLETT 0: WYLIE - Freshman Lily Fierros found the back of the net midway through the second half, providing the lone goal of the day as the Longview Lady Lobos opened the season with a 1-0 win over Rowlett at the Wylie Tournament.
Fierros' goal was assisted by Caroline Snyder.
Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong split time in goal to work the shutout for the Lady Lobos. Izzy Hough was also listed as a defensive standout.
Longview takes on Hutto at 10 a.m. Friday.
P. TREE 5, MANVEL 2: KELLER - Daysha Torres recorded a hat trick and assisted on another goal, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 5-2 win over Manvel at the Fossil Ridge Tournament.
Sayge Lohman scored once and added an assist for the Lady Pirates. Jessica Garcia had an unassisted goal, and Monica Montoya chipped in with an assist.
Pine Tree will take on McKinney North at 5 p.m. Friday.