BOYS
P. TREE 4, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE - The Pine Tree Pirates closed out the first half of district play with a 4-0 win over Hallsville on Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
Cale Herber recorded five saves and worked the shutout in goal for Pine Tree.
Alberto Alba scored in the 25th minute off an assist from Julian Ibarra to put the Pirates on the board. After an own goal from Hallsville made it 2-0, Alba found the back of the net again in the 41st minute off a dish from Edgar Bocanegra.
Ibarra got into the scoring act 22 minutes later with an assist from Ibarra to seal the 4-0 win.
The victory was career win No. 99 for Pine Tree head coach Angel Rocha.
HENDERSON 5, S. HILL 0: HENDERSON - The Henderson Lions notched a 5-0 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday.
Spring Hill will return to action with another road game on Tuesday, visiting Tatum, before returning home on Feb. 4 to host Kilgore.