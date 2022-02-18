GIRLS
LONGVIEW 2, P. TREE 0: At Pirate Stadium, Longview broke a scoreless halftime deadlock with a couple of goals after the break on the way to a 2-0 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
The Lady Lobos move to 14-2-1 overall and 6-0 in District 15-5A play. Pine Tree drops to 3-3 in league play. Both teams open the second round of district action on Tuesday with Longview hosting Sulphur Springs and Pine Tree visiting Mount Pleasant.
On Friday, Lily Fierros scored eight minutes into the second half off an assist from Izzy Hough, and Tenique Bauer added an unassisted goal 13 minutes later.
Jolette Ontiverous and Karen Juarez were top defenders for Longview, while Emma Wright and Alea Byrdsong split time in goal.
Monica Montoya was listed as a top defender for the Lady Pirates.
The Longview JV notched a 3-0 win to improve to 10-2-2 overall and 6-0 in district play.