GirlsLONGVIEW 2, S. SPRINGS 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Tenique Bauer scored 10 minutes into the second half to break a scoreless deadlock, and in the final two minutes she hit the back of the net again to give the Longview Lady Lobos a 2-0 win over Sulphur Springs in the District 15-5A opener for both teams.
D.J. Johnson assisted on the first goal and Brooklyn Sumrow had the other assist.
The Lady Lobos, led by Sumrow, Jolette Ontiveros, Madelyn Creel and Kat Markowitz, shut down Sulphur Springs and allowed just one shot on goal. Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong combined for the shutout in goal as Longview moved to 9-2-1 overall with the win.
The Lady Lobo JV won 3-0.
Longview visits Hallsville on Tuesday.
MT. PLEASANT 2, P. TREE 1: Mount Pleasant scored 30 seconds into the second half tie tie the score, and put the game-winner in the net with 17 minutes remaining as the Lady Tigers opened District 15-5A play with a 2-1 win over Pine Tree.
The Lady Pirates (4-3-2, 0-1) got on the board in the 24th minute of the first half on a goal from Malaisha Allen off a cross from Sayge Lohman.
Shyann Lohman was listed as a top defender for Pine Tree, which will host Texas High on Tuesday.
S. HILL 5, CENTER 0: CENTER — Jayme Dowell hit the back of the net three times and also handed out an assist, and Bianca English worked the shutout between the pipes on Friday as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rolled to a 5-0 win over Center.
Lesley Sanchez and Alexa Johnson also scored for Spring Hill, and Alexis Grubb had an assist.
BoysLONGVIEW 3, S. SPRINGS 0: The Longview Lobos opened District 15-5A play with a 3-0 win over Sulphur Springs, moving to 8-2-2 on the season.
The Lobos opened the scoring with a well-worked cross from senior Javier Hernandez for Miguel Rojo to head home for a 1-0 lead with 12 minutes left in the half.
Alex Flores scored early in the second half from inside the box to make it 2-0 with 34:30 left, and eight minutes later Fredy Acosta closed out the scoring.
Erik Torrez recorded his eight shutout of the season.
The Lobo JV notched a 5-0 win.
N. DIANA GOES 4-0: WASKOM — At the two-day Waskom Tournament, the New Diana Eagles went 4-0 and outscored opponents 13-1 to win the event.
On Thursday, scores were New Diana 2, Atlanta 0, Brownsboro 3, Waskom 0; New Diana 2, Tenaha 1; Atlanta 1, Brownsboro 0; Waskom 4, Central Heights 0 and Tenaha 5, Central Heights 1.
On Friday, it was Waskom 1, Tenaha 0; New Diana 5, Brownsboro 0; Atlanta 2, Tenaha 2; , New Diana 4, Waskom 0; Brownsboro 7, Central Heights 0 and Atlanta 7, Central Heights 0.
Brownsboro finished second and Waskom third in the tournament.
Against Brownsboro, Abraham Terrasas was listed as a top defender for Waskom. In the win over Central Heights, Anthony Zuniga scored twice and Jose Hernandez and Fernando Padillia added goals for Waskom. Victor Caberea and Bryan Villalobos had assists, and Jovanie Agundiz worked the shutout in goal.
Ezequiel Ruiz had an unassisted goal and Agundiz again worked the shutout between the pipes for Waskom against Tenaha, with Eddy Magdaleno providing solid defense.