GirlsLONGVIEW 2, T. HIGH 0: Longview scored once in each half, and Aleah Byrdsong worked the clean sheet in goal as the Lady Lobos clinched the District 15-5A title with a 2-0 win over Texas High on Tuesday.
The Lady Lobos improve to 18-2-1 overall and 10-0 in district play with two games remaining.
Lily Fierros scored 10:30 into the contest off an assist from Karen Juarez, and Nika Sloan found the back of the net off a dish from Brooklynn Sumrow with seven minutes left in the game to put things away.
Randi Floyd, Denauzia Johnson and Izzy Hough were other top performers for the Lady Lobos, who will visit Marshall on Friday.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 6-0 win to improve to 14-2-2 overall and 10-0 in district play.
P. TREE 4, S. SPRINGS 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates spotted Sulphur Springs an early goal and then hammered the net four times the rest of the way en route to a 4-1 District 15-5A win at Gerald Prim Stadium.
After Sulphur Springs opened the scoring three minutes into the contest, Meredith Fisher and Catherine Maximo both scored off assists from Sayge Lohman to give the Lady Pirates a 2-1 halftime lead.
Lohman scored twice in the second half off assists from Indy Salazar and Daysha Torres to make the final 4-1.
Rylie Waclawczyk worked in goal for the Lady Pirates, who improved to 10-6-2 overall and 6-4 in district lay with the win.
The Lady Pirates will host Hallsville at 7 p.m. on Friday.
BoysLONGVIEW 10, T. HIGH 1: TEXARKANA — The Longview Lobos pounded the net to the tune of eight goals and got a couple of own goals from Texas High on the way to a 10-1 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.
Texas High scored two own goals 13 minutes in, and then Fredy Acosta put the Lobos up 3-1 with 23 minutes left in the half. Parker Kelsey scored 10 minutes later for a 4-1 halftime cushion.
Diego Barbosa, Acosta, Victor Aguilar, Karsten Guerra, Javier Hernandez and Jose Luis Aguilar all scored in the second half. The goals by Victor Aguilar and Jose Luis Aguilar were the first of the season for them.
Longview’s JV won 6-1.
The Lobos (16-3-2) will host Marshall on the grass field Friday.