BoysLONGVIEW 4, S. SPRINGS 2: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Longview Lobos rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 4-2 win over Sulphur Springs, earning their 11th straight victory over the Wildcats in the final district meeting between the two squads for at least two years.
Sulphur Springs, which drops to 4A next year, took a 1-0 lead in at halftime and added to the cushion 10 minutes into the second half.
But, at the 21-minute mark, the Lobos got on the board when Jose Luis sent a free kick to Frederick Acosta, who found the back of the net to make it a 2-1 contest.
Two minutes later, Jose Luis sent a free kick to Chance Williams, who drilled the equalizer.
Alex Flores got the go-ahead goal off another Luis free kick, and the Lobos made the final 4-2 with just four seconds remaining when Parker Kelsey headed the ball in from a Jared Zuniga corner kick.
Erik Torrez was credited with the win in goal.
The Lobo JV won 5-0.
Longview visits Hallsville on Friday.
GirlsLONGVIEW 5, S. SPRINGS 0: Lily Fierros and Kat Markowitz both scored twice and added an assist, and the Longview Lady Lobos remained unbeaten in District 15-5A play with a 5-0 win over Sulphur Springs on Tuesday.
Fierros put the Lady Lobos on the board with a goal six minutes in off an assist from Madelyn Creel, and Longview got goals from Markowitz and D.J. Johnson before the half — both coming on assists from Karen Juarez.
After the break, Fierros scored with Markowitz assisting and then Markowitz found the back of the net off a dish from Fierros to make the final 5-0.
Adriana Corona and Brooklyn Sumrow were top defenders for Longview (15-2-1, 7-0). Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong split time in goal for the shutout.
The Lady Lobo JV moved to 11-2-2 and 7-0 with a 9-0 win.
Longview will host Hallsville on Friday.
P. TREE 2, MT. PLEASANT 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates opened the second half of District 15-5A play with a 2-0 win over Mount Pleasant, avenging a first-round loss (2-1) to the Lady Tigers and moving to 8-5-2 overall and 4-3 in district play.
Sayge Lohman scored both goals for the Lady Pirates, the first off an assist from Meredith Fisher and the second from her sister, Shyann Lohman.
Rylie Waclawczyk kept it clean in goal for Pine Tree. Catherine Maximo, Eryka Furlong and Indy Salazar were top defenders.
Pine Tree will visit Texas High on Friday.
S. HILL 5, CENTER 0: Jayme Dowell hit the back of the net four times, Alexis Grubb handed out two assists and Bianca English worked a shutout between the pipes on Tuesday as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rolled to a 5-0 win over Center at Panther Stadium.
Lesley Sanchez had the other Spring Hill goal, and Haleigh Yoder and Maddison Finney contributed assists.