GIRLS
P. TREE 2, S. SPRINGS 0: Meredith Fisher assisted on a couple of goals, Rylie Waclawczyk worked the shutout between the pipes and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates earned a 2-0 win over Sulphur Springs at Pirate Stadium.
Sayge Lohman scored in the final five minutes of the first half off a dish from Fisher, and Fisher then assisted on a Jessica Garcia goal with five minutes left in the contest to put the game away.
Catherine Maximo was also listed as a standout for the Lady Pirates (7-3-2, 3-1), who will visit Hallsville on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirate JV notched a 3-1 win.
LONGVIEW 4, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA - Lilly Fierros scored once and assisted on two goals, Madelyn Creel added a pair of corner kick assists and the Longview Lady Lobos moved to 4-0 in district play (12-2-1 overall) with a 4-0 win over Texas High.
Fierros got the scoring started with Creel's assist at the 18 minute mark of the first half, and Longview took that lead in at the break.
Creel's second corner kick assist was hammered home by Caroline Snyder at the 23:47 mark of the second half, and then Kat Markowitz scored the next two goals at the 13:15 and 6:31 marks - both off assists from Fierros - to make the final 4-0.
Emma Wright and Alea Byrdsong split time in goal for Longview, and Jolette Ontiverous, Izzy Hough and Karen Juarez were top defenders.
The Lady Lobos JV earned a 6-0 win.
Longview hosts Marshall on Tuesday.
BOYS
LONGVIEW 4, T. HIGH 1: The Longview Lobos jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 4-1 win over Texas High to remain at the top of the district standings on Friday.
Fredy Acosta was fouled early in the first half and Lalo Munoz converted the penalty for a 1-0 Lobo lead.
With 14 minutes remaining in the first half, Miguel Rojo scored off a Javier Hernandez cross for a 2-0 lead, and Chance Williams made it 3-0 as he headed a ball in off a throwing.
Diego Enriquez capped the Lobo scoring with 25 minutes left in the contest from a headed corner.
The Lobo JV notched a 7-0 win.
Longview will visit Marshall on Tuesday.