GirlsLONGVIEW 2, MT. PLEASANT 1: Izzy Hough broke a 1-1 deadlock with a penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining, and the Longview Lady Lobos remained unbeaten in District 15-5A play with a 2-1 win over Mount Pleasant.
Tenique Bauer put Longview (11-2-1, 3-0) on the board at the 26 minute mark of the second half when she dribbled past several Mount Pleasant players and hit the net for a 1-0 lead.
Mount Pleasant tied things 11 minutes later with a penalty kick, but Hough hammered home her own PK five minutes later for the winner.
Randi Floyd, Karen Juarez, Kat Markowitz and Jolette Ontiverous were top defenders, and Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong split time in goal for Longview.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 2-1 win to improve to 17-2 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Longview visits Texas High on Friday.
BoysWASKOM 2, BROWNSBORO 1: WASKOM — Anthony Zuniga broke a 1-1 deadlock with a penalty kick goal late, and Waskom goalkeeper Jovanie Agundiz turned away two shots in the final 90 seconds as Waskom rallied for a 2-1 win over Brownsboro.
Brownsboro led 1-0 at halftime, but the Wildcats equalized with a goal from Leo Agundiz off a corner kick assist from Ezequiel Ruiz and then Zuniga got the eventual game-winner on the PK with five minutes remaining.
The Wildcats will host Tenaha on Thursday.