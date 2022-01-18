GIRLS
LONGVIEW 4, KILGORE 0: KILGORE - The Longview Lady Lobos did all of their damage in the first half, building a 4-0 lead and making it stand in a win over Kilgore.
Kat Markowitz scored off an assist from Lilly Fierros to get things started, and then Fierros scored off a dish from D.J. Johnson to make it 2-0.
A Caroline Snyder goal off an assist from Madelyn Creel pushed the lead to 3-0, and Markowitz hit the back of the net again with Johnson assisting to make the final 4-0.
The Lady Lobos were led in the midfield by Izzy Hough, Tenique Bauer and Karen Juarez, with Emma Wright and Alea Byrdsong combining on the shutout in goal.
The Longview JV notched a 3-0 win
Longview (5-1-1) will host the Lady Lobo Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
BOYS
WASKOM 5, ATLANTA 2: ATLANTA - Anthony Zuniga assisted on a goal in the first half and then blasted the net three times in the second half to lead the Waskom Wildcats to a 5-2 win over Atlanta.
Jose Hernandez scored twice in the first half off assists from Zuniga and Brayan Olivares to give Waskom a 2-0 lead. Ezekiel Ruiz assisted on one of Olivares' goals in the second half.
Eddy Magdaleno was listed as a defensive standout for Waskom, and Elijah Patrick worked in goal for the Wildcats.