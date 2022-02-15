BoysLONGVIEW 6, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Fredy Acosta scored twice for Longview, and the Lobos blew past Marshall, 6-0, to move to 5-0 in district play (12-2-2 overall).
Acosta opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a close range shot after a Karsten Guerra pass.
Guerra got into the scoring act with 18 minutes left in the first half after a Chance Williams assist.
Diego Barbosa’s cross led to Acosta’s second goal, and Javier Hernandez made it 4-0 when he curled one in from 25 yards out. Diego Enriguez made it 5-0 at the half from in close.
Alex Flores finished off the rout with a second half goal.
The Lobo JV earned a 5-0 win.
Longview will host Pine Tree at the grass complex this Friday.
GirlsLONGVIEW 13, MARSHAL 0: Eight Lady Lobos got into the scoring act, and Longview improved to 13-2-1 overall and 5-0 in District 15-5A with a 13-0 win over Marshall.
Lily Fierros had three goals and two assists for Longview. Tenique Bauer and Caroline Snyder added two goals apiece. Chay Peterson, Nika Sloan and Randi Floyd all had a goal and an assist, and Adriana Corona and Kat Markowitz found the back of the net. Marshall also had an own goal.
Angie Medrano finished with two assists, and Madelyn Creel, D.J. Johnson and Brooklynn Sumrow all handed out one assists. Emma Wright worked the clean slate in goal for the Lady Lobos.
The Longview JV notched an 11-0 win to move to 9-2-2 overall and 5-0 in the district.
Longview visits crosstown rival Pine Tree on Friday.
S. HILL 7, TATUM 0: At Panther Stadium in Longview, Jayme Dowell and Lesley Sanchez both recorded hat tricks for Spring Hill as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 7-0 win over Tatum.
Ana Harris had the other Spring Hill goal. Faith Copeland and Dowell had two assists apiece, and Haleigh Yoder handed out one assist.
Bianca English worked in goal for Spring Hill.