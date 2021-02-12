TYLER LEGACY
Mascot: Red Raiders
Coach: Justin Kniffen
District: 10-6A (Rockwall-Heath, Rockwall, North Mesquite, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Dallas Skyline)
2020 record: 7-8
Top returning players: Gabi Escandon … Brooke Davis … Samira Matlock … Jaydee Diller … Maddie Carrillo … London Goode
Newcomers to watch: Presley Johnston … Maddie Flanery … Bonnye Bunn … Kylee Tapia … Reese Neely … Mallory Kniffen … Jordan Wright
You can count on: “Good foundation set. Good freshman class, mixed with some move-ins.” — Kniffen
Needs work: “Leaning how to win and handling success. The pieces are now in place after three years of rebuilding.” — Kniffen
Did you know: Kniffen has a 351-161-3 record overall and a 20-43 record at Tyler Legacy … He won more than 300 games at Harleton, leading the Lady Wildcats to the UIL State Tournament four times (2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016)
LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Trevor Murphy
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Marshall)
2020 record: 7-5
Top returning players: River Hulsey … Reagan Fleet … Kei’Adriah Lister … Mia Taylor … Tia Taylor
Newcomers to watch: Reagan Rios … Madison Jones … Betsbae Martinez … Bailey Quinn
You can count on: “The team’s young talent and camaraderie.” — Murphy
Needs work: “With last year being cut short and the youth we have this year, varsity level of play is what we need.” — Murphy
Did you know: Murphy is in his second season coaching softball and his first as a head coach
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Melissa Waddell
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Marshall)
2020 record: 5-14
Top returning players: Brooklyn Berry … Gracie Rust … Carmen Chatman … Raquel Ramirez … Tionna Lewis … Dalah Montgomery
Newcomers to watch: Mackenzie Pinkard
You can count on: “The ladies had a good offseason and are ready to get back on the field. We do not have many seniors, but we have several returning players so there is a lot of leadership and team chemistry.” — Waddell
Needs work: “We definitely need to get the bats rolling more and work on pressure situations.” — Waddell
Did you know: Waddell is 122-113 as a head coach
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Kayla Whatley
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Mount Pleasant)
2020 record: 13-4-1
Top returning players: Anahi Ramires … Maddie Melton … Abby Dunagan
Newcomers to watch: Sara Houston
You can count on: “Being ready to play. Like most other teams, this down time has been hard, and we are all anxious to get an entire season in.” — Whatley
Needs work: We are always working on excelling in all aspects of the game, but this year I know 100% the mental game will be the make or break. From the softball perspective to handling COVID restrictions and absences, it’s going to take a toll on everyone mentally, and they have to be ready for anything.” — Whatley
Did you know: Whatley has an 89-33-2 record as a head coach
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Brent Achorn
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
Top returning players: Adriana Vences … Emily Ellenburg … Caitlyn Ellenburg … Maggie Truelove
Did you know: Achorn is in his first season as head coach at Marshall, which will host a seven-team tournament March 4-6
MOUNT PLEASANT
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Jeremy Tarrant
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Texas High, Sulphur Springs)
2020 record: 12-6-1
Top returning players: Carson Zachry (.404, 22 runs, .485 OB percentage) … Bre’Asia Hargrave (9-5, 2.13 ERA, 85 strikeouts; .429 average, 17 RBI) … Jalissa Alvarez (.429, .500 OB percentage) … Jordyn Hargrave (.424, .512 OB percentage) … Ladi Guerreca (.300) … Paris Beard (.259, 13 RBI) … Genesis Roberson … CiCi Keeton
Newcomers to watch: Ella Cross … Morgan Hill … Casey Jones … Amariya Miller … Conlee Zachry
You can count on: “Depth. The majority of our kids are very versatile and can play multiple positions, which will allow us to put many different combinations in the lineup.” — Tarrant
Needs work: “Learning to gel as a solid unit. Many of the kids have a lot of softball knowledge and experience, but the key is getting it all to come together as a cohesive group.” — Tarrant
Did you know: Tarrant has a 298-170-6 record in 15 total seasons, including a 182-119-4 record in 10 seasons at Mount Pleasant … Carson Zachry has signed with Northwestern State, and Alvarez has given a verbal pledge to Northeast Texas
LUFKIN
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Ashley Bryant
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Tyler, Whitehouse)
Top returning players: Ryleigh Mills … Laney Currier … Abby Fajardo … Akyshia Cottrell … Katelyn Segura … Holly Cooper
Newcomers to watch: Mya Harper
You can count on: “They are focused and working together.” — Bryant
Needs work: “Not letting mistakes bother us.” — Bryant
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Marty Mayfield
District: 16-4A (Bullard, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 14-4
Top returning players: Sam Schott … Alyssa McClung … Caylee Mayfield … Laney Linseisen … Rachel Doss … Kaycee Campbell … Hadleigh Childers
You can count on: “We will step up and compete until the last out.” — Mayfield
Needs work: “We have to hit and know our roles and what is expected of us.” — Mayfield
Did you know: The Lady Panthers will be playing a second season in their new stadium … Mayfield is in his second season coaching at Spring Hill … Schott has signed with UT Tyler
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Cheyenne Kirkpatrick
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 3-16
Top returning players: Bailey Hedges (.391, HR, 17 RBI) … Genna Cavanaugh (.233, .327 OB percentage, 6 SB) … Jaycie Villanueva (.314, 6 SB) … Alyssa Whittington (.371, 2 HR, 11 RBI) … Jada Dennis (.222, 8 SB) … Haylee Brown (.222) … Cailey Brown (.194)
Newcomers to watch: Nawny Sifford
You can count on: “Outfield and upper classmen. Our outfield is very quick and reliable, and we have several players who are third or fourth-year starters on varsity.” — Kirkpatrick
Needs work: “Pitching. We are young and need to build confidence. Also, we need more communication.” — Kirkpatrick
Did you know: Kirkpatrick has 80 total wins as a high head softball coach, with 74 coming at Kilgore … Nine players on this year’s varsity or JV Kilgore squads played on Kirkpatrick’s 10U team – Premonition
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Kamryn Jones
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Lindale, Bullard, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 13-4-2
Top returning players: Madeleine Wells (.472, .525 OB percentage, 15 RBI; 80 strikeouts as a pitcher) … Mikeya Washington (.273, .407 OB percentage, 4 SB) … Trinity Sledge (.302, 14 RBI, .442 slugging percentage) … Kloee Carroll (.300, 9 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Bethany Grandgeorge … Charli Bird … Jaci Taylor
You can count on: “Team chemistry. This group is such a tight knit group, and they play so well as a team.” — Jones
Needs work: “Mental toughness and staying focused every play.” — Jones
Did you know: Jones has a 110-83 record as a head coach … Henderson’s softball field is named after Henderson graduate Jamie Hand, who was a victim of the 1999 Aggie bonfire tragedy
LINDALE
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Meredith Grant
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Henderson, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 5-5
Top returning players: Ellie Watkins … Darby Woodrum … Libbi Rozell … Jesika Miller … Marleigh Thurman
Newcomers to watch: Emily Myers … Adriana Rodriguez … Olivia Gary … Liliana Miller … Elizabeth Palecek
You can count on: “Defense is looking solid.” — Grant
Needs work: “Fine-tuning our pitching.” — Grant
Did you know: Grant has an 83-44 record at Lindale, which was a 5A school last season
BULLARD
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Julie Murry
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Lindale, Henderson, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 13-3-5
Top returning players: Gabby Nichols (.404, 8 SB) … Claire Cannon (17 RBI) … Addison Hooker (.375, 14 RBI) … Hadison Fults (.417; 2.52 ERA) … Berlyn Grossman (8 SB) … Kaylee Paul (.400, 8 SB)
Newcomers to watch: Teagan Graul … Kenzie King … Anistyn Foster
Did you know: Murry has a career coaching record of 155-63-5
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Heather Barton
District: 15-4A (Pittsburg, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
2020 record: 12-7
Players to watch: Karsyn Lyndsey … Reese Couture … Raeven Harris … Hannah Threadgill … Melody Larkins … Ryleigh Larkins … Kirsten Waller … Karyle Johnston … Sarah Philips
You can count on: “These girls are ready to compete, ready to finish what they started last year and ready to go far in the playoffs.” — Barton
Did you know: Philips was the pitcher of record in all 19 Lady Buckeye games last season
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: D.J. Dunn
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
2020 record: 16-5
Top returning players: Daytona Torrey … Morgan Warrick … Elyssia Lemelle … Kylie Fitch … Trinity Hood
Newcomers to watch: Abby Wylie … JaSydney Jackson … Ally Burns … Brooklyn Scrofani … Kyra Mason
You can count on: “Work ethic. Our players know our program’s expectations from last year and they have done a great job carrying on the tradition of hard work within our program.” — Dunn
Needs work: “Our team needs to settle into new positions and new roles this year. We will use the preseason to figure out where all the puzzle pieces fit in order to put our team in the best position for success.” Dunn
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Rob McFall
District: 17-4A (Center, Hudson, Jasper, Palestine, Rusk)
2020 record: 12-11
Top returning players: Karsyn Isbell … Madison Reynolds … Natalee Dinnerville … Ashton Jones … Roo Harrison … Caroline Baldree … Tessa Smith … Jaycee Page … Kat Barantine
You can count on: “Competitiveness and chemistry.” — McFall
Needs work: “Shaking off the rust from a shortened season and getting back to where we were when we got shut down. Being patient and trusting the process.” — McFall
Did you know: McFall is 67-27 at Carthage and 404-321-3 in his career as a head coach
RUSK
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Michael Williams
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Hudson, Jasper, Center, Palestine)
2020 record: 12-7-1
Top returning players: Abbie Pepin (.438, 12 RBI, 14runs) … Calyssa Boggs (.420, 13 RBI, 12 runs)
Newcomers to watch: Sarah Boudreaux
You can count on: “Being disciplined and focusing on the details as a team.” — Williams
Needs work: “Getting back into the flow of the game with such a long period off from the sport.” — Williams
ATHENS
Mascot: Lady Hornets
Coach: Bryan Lovett
District: 14-4A (Van, Canton, Brownsboro, Mabank, Wills Point)
2020 record: 12-0-2
Top returning players: Aspen Odom (.639, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 24 runs) … Karlie Cook (.400, 21 runs) … Abbigail Garcia (.435, 10 runs) … Jill Caulkins (.323, 10 RBI) … Alexa Wilcoxson (.407) … Cae-Cae Sneed (.344, 18 runs) … McKenzie Hair (.385, 13 runs; 5-0, 2.47 ERA, 23 strikeouts) … Brooklynn Cook (.615, 3 HR, 25 RBI; 7-0, 1.27 ERA, 52 strikeouts)
Newcomers to watch: Christina Wolverton … Kayleigh Woods
You can count on: “Pitching was very consistent for us last year. We did a good job limiting freebases and pitching to our defense. We produced a lot of runs offensively and were able to score runs in many different ways.” — Lovett
Needs work: “We will have some younger players that will need to fill important roles for us this year.” — Lovett
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Nineveh Blankenship
District: 15-3A (Ore City, Sabine, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana)
2020 record: 16-6
Top returning players: Emma Purcell (.459, 10 RBI, 8 doubles) … Lexi Dodson (.423, 20 RBI, 5 doubles) … Kelsi Wingo (.356, 16 RBI) … Bailey Owens (.313, 10 RBI) … Daphne Bogenschutz (.268, 6 RBI, 4 doubles) … Renee O’Kelley (.208, HR) … Brooklynn Schroeder (.238, 4 RBI) … Morgan Benge (.560, 7 RBI; 11-1, 2.15 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 11 walks) … Lillian Scalia (.300, 12 RBI, 9 doubles; 7-5, 3.45 ERA, 90 strikeouts, 33 walks) … Nevaeh Ollis (.222, 2 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Larkin Daniels
You can count on: “We have a great group of seniors that are talented and have a lot of experience. We will have a deep pitching staff and a solid defense.” — Blankenship
Needs work: “Consistency. We must be ready to play every game and be focused every pitch. We want to compete at a high level, so we have to raise our game in practice to get there.” — Blankenship
Did you know: The Ladynecks moved into a new field house on Jan. 8 … Blankenship, a 2004 White Oak graduate, is the school’s all-time leader in pitching wins (72) and strikeouts (571)
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Kevin Clark
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Daingerfield, New Diana)
2020 record: 7-7-1
Top returning players: Avery Glarborg … Livia Prince … Katelynn Moses … Lexi Betts … Aminah Gordon
Newcomers to watch: Jersey Turner
You can count on: “High spirits and hustle.” — Clark
Needs work: “Fundamentals.” — Clark
Did you know: This is Clark’s second time around as Gladewater’s softball coach. He previously coached the Lady Bears from 2006-2010
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Tisha Thompson
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Ore City, New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, White Oak)
2020 record: 17-2-1
Top returning players: Shea Nelson (.512, 3HR, 6 doubles, 22 RBI) … Karmen Searcy (.558, 5 HR, 11 doubles, 28 RBI) … Grace Pippin (.354, HR, 8 doubles, 14 RBI; 7-1, 3.55 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 45 IP) … Jacee Short (.457, 4 HR, 5 doubles, 21 RBI; 10-1, 2.83 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 34.2 IP) … Presley Richardson (.455, 5 HR, 3 doubles, 21 RBI) … Cali Freeman (.278) … Riley Lowery (.326) … Emma McKinney (.351) … Madison Heller. .. Haiely Crews … Laynee Crocker
Newcomers to watch: Alyssa Baxter … Maggie Pate
You can count on: “Pitching, with the addition of two freshmen pitchers. We have never been four-deep in the circle. You can count on quality outings from each one, and with four we should be able to keep fresh legs on the mound.” — Thompson
Needs work: “Consistency all around – hitting, pitching and defense. We lost a lot of valuable experience last year for this young team with the COVID shutdown. Once we get all our players back and get some games under our belts, we will be where we need to be at the right time.” — Thompson
Did you know: Thompson has a 267-77-2 coaching record … Former Lady Mustang standout Shelby Shelton is in her first year as head coach at Paris Junior College
ORE CITY
Mascot: Lady Rebels
Coach: Kimmy Agnew
District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana, Gladewater, Sabine, White Oak)
2020 record: 10-12
Top returning players: Emily Hoosier (.472, 3 HR, 14 RBI in 13 games) … Anna Green (.500, .525 OB percentage, 10 RBI, 7 doubles; 2.31 ERA) … Toni Gabaldon (.340, 8 RBI; 4.76 ERA, 16 strikeouts in 25 innings) … Alayna Andrews (.211, 6 RBI)
You can count on: “Strong upper classmen leadership with a lot of experience. These girls will work hard for one another.” — Agnew
Needs work: “As usual, from year to year there are some big holes to fill. This year is no different, but we have no doubt we have the athletes that will step up.” — Agnew
Did you know: Green has given a verbal pledge to Northeast Texas Community College … Green, Hoosier, Gabaldon and Andrews have played softball together for 10 years
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Shelby Phillips
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine)
2020 record: 8-7
Top returning players: Haley Manns
Newcomers to watch: Shaylee Stanley
You can count on: “I feel good about the energy and enthusiasm we are playing with so far, and the defensive improvements we have made since last year.” — Phillips
Needs work: “We have offensive improvements we need to make before the district starts.” — Phillips
Did you know: Phillips is in her second season as a head coach
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Brian Martin
District: 15-3A (New Diana, White Oak, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
Top returning players: Mackenzie Cook (.311, 4 doubles, 8 RBI, 8 runs; 1-1, 3.63 ERA, 57 strikeouts) … Bailey Barrett (.265, 6 doubles, 9 RBI, 8 runs) … Callie Sparks (.378, 6 doubles, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 12 runs
Newcomers to watch: Kyrissa Camacho … Amelia Miller … Renata Galvan
You can count on: “We have depth in key positions, and did not lose a lot of experience.” — Martin
Needs work: “Learning to play as a team since the season was cut short last year.” — Martin
Did you know: Sabine played just two home games in its new stadium last year before the season was cut short due to COVID-19
DAINGERFIELD
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Rick Wilson
District: 15-3A (Sabine, New Diana, White Oak, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Gladewater)
2020 record: 3-6
Top returning players: Kayleigh Phillips … Jaylee Barron … Kylah Haley
Newcomers to watch: Chrishlyn Boyd
You can count on: “We are going to count on our athleticism to keep us competitive. Team speed is probably our biggest asset, and we will need to utilize it often.” — Wilson
Needs work: “Basic fundamentals and our overall softball IQ. With game experience, teaching and repetition, we plan to be sharper come district play.” — Wilson
Did you know: Haley Nix, a 2007 Daingerfield graduate, played at Texarkana and then at the University of Oklahoma, where she earned All Big 12 honors and played in the 2011 College World Series
HARLETON
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Kelly Fay
District: 16-3A (Waskom, Elysian Fields, Arp, Troup, Tatum, West Rusk, Jefferson)
Top returning players: Laycee McGuffie … Anna Mae Coleman … Haley Hopkins … Chloe Warner … Lexi Dominquez … Katie Holiday … Paiton Little … Kailey Wright … Meredith Sellers … Kylie Dickerson
Newcomers to watch: Hollyn Alsobrook
You can count on: “Strong defense.” — Fay
Needs work: “Offensive production.” — Fay
Did you know: Fay’s district record at Harleton is 16-0
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets
Coach: Lexi Commander
District: 16-3A (Arp, Jefferson, Troup, West Rusk, Harleton, Tatum, Waskom)
2020 record: 12-6-2
Top returning players: Kailyn Clynch … Mary Frances Ellis … Jessica Guilhas … Christen Smith (.465) … Kelsey O’Brien … Bryanne Beavers … Cora Creech … Morgan Shaw
Newcomers to watch: Corrisa McPhail
You can count on: “Strong experience in key positions, and younger kids are really working hard every day.” — Commander
Needs work: “Continue to build consistency.” — Commander
Did you know: Commander has a 186-112 coaching record … Ellis and Smith were selected to play in this year’s FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Softball Game, and Commander will be their coach … Ellis will play her college softball at ETBU
WEST RUSK
Mascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Bill Morton
District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Arp, Jefferson, Troup, Harleton, Tatum, Waskom)
Top returning players: Lilly Waddell (.429; 125 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched) … Piper Morton (.657, 7 HR, 1.486 slugging percentage) … Maci Blizzard … Natalie Christy (.347) … Amber Cothran … Jamie Casey … Kaelyn King … Stormie Lejune
You can count on: “Out strong point will be pitching. I have three girls who can really throw the ball.” — Morton
Needs work: “Defense. We are an incredibly young team. Six of my starters are freshmen and sophomores. We have a very challenging district with some great coaches leading some tough teams.” — Morton
Did you know: Morton is 87-53 as a head coach … King, the team’s lone senior, is a three-sport letterman
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Clinton Jones
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)
2020 record: 3-18-1
Top returning players: Anna Halton (.400, 11 SB) … Baylea Densman (.429) … Trinity Edwards (.367, 15 SB) … Kaylei Stroud … Takayla Bradley … Tamya Garrett … Savannah McGuire … Nataly Rutiaga
Newcomers to watch: Paisley Williams … Rebeka Stockton
You can count on: “The girls are extremely coachable and are willing to adjust to new situations.” — Jones
Needs work: “Wehave a lot of girls who are involved in other successful programs at Tatum. There will be several girls playing in positions they are not used to until players come back from other sports. Building team chemistry in that type of situation is difficult, but I have not doubt we have the players who can overcome that challenge.” — Jones
Did you know: All of Tatum’s non-district games will be played on the road while artificial turf is installed and other renovations take place at Tatum’s home field
TROUP
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Sam Weeks
District: 16-3A (Arp, West Rusk, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Jefferson, Harleton)
2020 record: 9-6-1
Top returning players: Lindsay Davis … Mia Beason … Karsyn Williamson
Newcomers to watch: Bailey Blanton
You can count on: “Troup softball will be giving every bit of what they have in each game. They are such a fun-loving, energetic and hard-working group of young ladies.” — Weeks
Needs work: “Finding the right lineup/position combination.” — Weeks
Did you know: Weeks has a record of 194-112-4 as a head coach
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Sheri Seahorn
District: 13-3A (Quitman, Mount Vernon, MP Chapel Hill, Winnsboro, Winona)
2020 record: 7-5
Top returning players: Analese Cano (.333, 11 RBI) … Kinzee Settles (.350, 8 RBI) … Delaynie Nash (.394, 8 RBI) … Madi Rhame (.371)
Newcomers to watch: Camie Welborn … Morgan Barton … Lanie Trimble … Grace Kalenak … Kristyn Spence
You can count on: “Veteran experience and leadership.” — Seahorn
Needs work: “Everything. Never be satisfied.” — Seahorn
GRAND SALINE
Mascot: Lady Indians
Coach: Marc Chitty
District: 12-3A (Rains, Edgewood, Lone Oak, Commerce, Prairiland, Chisum)
2020 record: 17-3
Top returning players: Andie Houser (.521, .564 OB percentage, 2 HR, 17 RBI) … Kinlee Rumfield (7-0, .300 ERA) … Addi Fisher (.373, 2 HR, 14 RBI)
Newcomers to watch: Maddy Bolin … Hannah Aaron
You can count on: “I have a group of upperclassmen who have worked hard all year and love playing the game.” — Chitty
Needs work: “Infield. I lost four infielders last year, so we have some players in new positions.” — Chitty
Did you know: The Lady Indians eat together as a team/family one night each week during the season … Chitty has a career record of 95-30 as a coach, including a 44-8 mark at Grand Saline
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Winston Whiddon
District: 22-2A (Garrison, Gary, Joaquin, Martinsville, Mount Enterprise, Shelbyville, Timpson)
2020 record: 12-10
Top returning players: Allison Baker … Haley Straubie … Kaitlyn Tillman … Hannah Hudson
Newcomers to watch: Reese Dudley … Lexi Barr
You can count on: “Senior leadership and encouragement for younger players.” — Whiddon
Needs work: “Finding key fits for positions.” — Whiddon
Did you know: Whiddon has a career record of 345-181-1, including a 179-77-3 record at Beckville
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Molly Mackey
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Hawkins, New Summerfield, Overton, Carlisle, Union Hill)
2020 record: 1-4
Top returning players: Sydney Chamberlain … Lainey Ledbetter … Gracie Winn … Gracie McKinley
Newcomers to watch: Jolea Robertson
You can count on: “My team will bring the energy wherever we play.” — Mackey
Did you know: Mackey, who is also the head volleyball coach at Union Grove, has a 37-41 career record in softball