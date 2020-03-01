BASEBALL
LOBOS SPLIT: WHITEHOUSE - The Longview Lobos closed out action at the Whitehouse Tournament on Saturday with a 5-4, walk off win over Henderson and a 13-5 loss to Whitehouse.
Against Henderson, the Lobos won it in the bottom of the seventh when Gabe Flores led off with a single, moved to second on a bunt and hustled home when Braden Nickel dropped down a bunt single and the throw to first got away from the first baseman.
Flores finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Micah King had a double and a single. Alton Gatson doubled and drove in a run, and Cadon Orr chipped in with a triple.
Trent Bush worked three innings, giving up three unearned runs while striking out four, walking two and hitting a couple. Gage Bellatti fanned seven in three innings, and Keaton King struck out two in one inning to earn the win.
Against Whitehouse, King doubled and drove in a run and Justin Beltran, Owen Kunneman and Jared Mondragon all singled and added RBI. Connor Cox and Flores also had hits.
King worked two innings and took the pitching loss. Orr and Tucker Gary also pitched an inning apiece.
The Lobos are scheduled to host Texas High at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
WO WINS 2: WHITE OAK - The White Oak Ladynecks closed out play at their own tournament with wins over Palestine Westwood (9-2) and Ore City (5-3) on Saturday.
Against Westwood, the Ladynecks broke open a 1-1 game with three runs in the third before putting things away with a five-run fourth.
Samantha McGrew and Bailey Owens both doubled twice and drove in two runs. Lexi Dodson added a double, single and three RBI, and Daphne Bogenschutz and Morgan Benge drove in a run apiece. Benge handled the pitching chores, striking out six with no walks in five innings.
Benge, Dodson and Lillian Scalia all doubled, with Benge driving in two runs, in the win over Ore City. Kelsi Wingo, Scalia and Emma Purcell delivered RBI, and Scalia struck out eight and walked two in five innings for the pitching win.
KILGORE DROPS 2: WHITE OAK - The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs fell to Roysce City (16-3) and Pleasant Grove (13-3) on Saturday.
Against Royse City, Miah Thomas accounted for all three runs with a pair of home runs and three RBI. Bailey Hedges singled and scored ahead of Thomas on one of Thomas' blasts.
Jaycie Villanueva doubled, Diamond Smith had an RBI single, Alyssa Whitington belted a two-run double and Jaylan Parsons had a single in the loss to Pleasant Grove.
On Friday, Kilgore fell 8-0 to White Oak and 8-2 to Palestine Westwood.
Hedges and Cailey Brown singled against White Oak. Against Westwood, Jenna Cavanaugh had a two-run double, Kristen Wilson singled twice and Parsons added a single.
TROUP 0, CANTON 0: GRAND SALINE - The Troup Lady Tigers and Canton Lady Eagles battled to a 0-0 deadlock at the TASO Tournament on Saturday.
Lindsay Davis struck out 13 and walked one in five innings. Tara Wells doubled, and Davis and Ashley Neel added singles for Troup.
In a 4-0 loss to Prairiland, Davis struck out nine and walked two in four innings, and Mia Beason had Troup's lone hit.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
LETU SWEEPS: LeTourneau University's softball team picked up its first league series sweep, beating Howard Payne, 9-1, Saturday.
"It surprised me, I guess, that our offense has come forward the last three weeks as much as it has," LeTourneau coach Stan Wells said. "They come to the plate with a plan."
LeTourneau (9-3, 5-1 American Southwest Conference) scored four runs in the first inning, using Madelyn Tannery's two-run single through the left side to start the fireworks. Tannery and Katelyn Trombley both scored when Ashley Crawford reached base safely.
Ethel Warren singled home a run in the second to make it 5-0. Kennedi Dillow's sacrifice pop out drove in a run, and Tannery drove in two more with a single to right to make it 8-1. Crawford drove in a run to give LETU the eight-run lead.
Bailey Richey, who improved to 3-0, allowed one run on a solo homer to Olivia Rivera in the fourth. Richey gave up four hits and three walks, tossing 88 pitches in her second abbreviated five-inning run-rule victory of the weekend.
"She was dominant both days," Wells said. "The strike zone was a little different today, and had to adjust. She did a fantastic job of staying inside on their hands and just jamming them up. That was our plan, and she stuck to it."
Emilee Anderson had two hits and three stolen bases. Tannery was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Tannery's three hits and four RBI are both season highs.
LETU had seven hits, leaving five on base. Howard Payne stranded eight runners.
"I felt we were more talented than Howard Payne," Wells said. "If we would have come out of here with less than three (wins), it would have been difficult for us to overcome, so we put an importance factor on that. But we never got above ourselves."
LeTourneau will compete in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, next weekend.
"It's an honor to get an invite to go play in that," Wells said. "We're headed there with confidence."
KC DROPS 2: ALVIN - The Kilgore College Rangers dropped 2-0 and 6-4 decisions to Alvin on Saturday.
Alvin scored lone runs in the third and fourth frames in the opener. Nicole King doubled, and Natalie Castillo, Lauren Corley and Marissa Medina all singled in the loss for KC.
Jenna Lewis struck out five and walked one in six innings.
KC took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third in the second game, but Alvin scored twice in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames.
Nicole King and Rachael Thomas doubled, Medina had three hits, Thomas drove in two runs, Hannah Grumbles added an RBI and Calleigh King and Dani Moreno chipped in with hits for the Rangers.
Castillo struck out four, walked one and did not allow an earned run in six innings.
KC will host LeTourneau's JV on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
LETU SPLITS: BROWNSVILLE - LeTourneau University's baseball team won the first game of a doubleheader with Howard Payne, 1-0, Saturday before dropping the finale, 16-14.
LETU (6-6, 3-3 American Southwest Conference) rode Kolton Eberlan's complete game effort in the opener. He allowed three hits, struck out six and walked none in the shutout.
Cody Lee's RBI single up the middle scored Bryce Brueggemeyer in the top of the fifth for the game's only run.
Chaz Jackson went 2-for-3. Lee, Brueggemeyer, Will Bradshaw, Noah Mahoney and Kameron Lindsey each had one hit.
LETU had two hits, but stranded a pair of runners in the third as the game remained scoreless. HPU (7-7, 4-2) had a runner on base in the sixth and seventh inning, but LeTourneau turned a double play in both innings to preserve Eberlan's masterpiece.
In the second game, LETU fell behind 8-0 after two innings before scoring in each of the next five. In the top of the third, Brueggemeyer singled in a run to cut it to 8-2. Weston McKinley singled up the middle to make it 8-3.
Howard Payne tacked on four more runs in its half of the inning to stretch its lead out to 12-3. HPU added two more in the fourth and fifth innings to go ahead, 16-5. But LETU battled back in the sixth, scoring three runs on Bradshaw's run-scoring single, Jackson's RBI triple to left center and Brueggemeyer's single down the left field line that plated Jackson. That cut HPU's lead in half.
LeTourneau busted out six runs on four hits and an error to pull within two. But LETU stranded two runners, and couldn't push the tying runs across the rest of the way.
With one out, Anthony Ybarra singled to center, Mark Sanders and Lindsey both walked to load the bases. Bradshaw belted a three-run triple to right center to make it 16-11. Jackson had an infield single to score Bradshaw. Brueggemeyer walked and Noah Mahoney singled to load the bases again. Jackson scored on a wild pitch, and the other two runners moved up a base. McKinley reached base on an error, and Brueggemeyer scored. But LeTourneau couldn't move another run across with runners on second and third. LETU had a runner on base in each of the next two innings, but HPU reliever Kory Owen didn't allow a hit in picking up a save.
The two teams combined for 34 hits in the second game.
Bradshaw was 2-for-5 with four RBI. Jackson went 3-for-6 with two RBI. Brueggemeyer went 3-for-5 with two RBI. McKinley went 2-for-6. Ybarra was 3-for-5. Lindsey had two hits in four plate appearances.
Kolbey Sharpe took the loss, giving up six runs and five hits. Kiernan Richards and Kyle Maysonave worked the final three innings, keeping Howard Payne off the board. Kyle Purdes was awarded the win after going five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits with five strikeouts.
LETU will host Austin College 6 p.m. Tuesday.