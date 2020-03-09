SOFTBALL
KILGORE 5, ATLANTA 5: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Kristen Wilson belted a pair of solo home runs, Bailey Hedges drove in a couple of runs and Kilgore battled Atlanta to a 5-5 tie.
Hedges doubled, Jada Dennis and Genna Cavanaugh singled and drove in a run apiece and Jaycie Villanueva chipped in with a single. Wilson pitched and stuck out three.
In a 10-2 loss to Marshall, Hedges singled twice and drove in a run, Villanueva singled and drove in one and Wilson added a single to go along with five strikeouts in the circle.
ROYSE CITY 8, GILMER 6: CANTON - Royse City built a 3-0 lead after one and tackled on four in the fourth before holding on for an 8-6 win over Gilmer.
Karsyn Lindsey had two doubles and three RBI in the loss for Gilmer. Reese Couture, Melody Larkins and Madisyn Vicente all doubled. Couture and Kirsten Waller both had two hits and an RBI. Larkins and Addi Walker had two hits apiece, and Vicente drove in a run. Phillips fanned five in seven innings.
HARLETON 9, PINE TREE 5: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Anna Mae Coleman doubled and drove in three runs, Marlie DeMoney earned the pitching win and helped her own cause with two RBI and Harleton notched a 9-5 win over Pine Tree.
Claire Underwood doubled and drove in a run, and Hollyn Alsobrook and Kylie Dickinson added RBI for Harleton. DeMoney struck out five with no walks.
TROUP GOES 1-4: MALAKOFF - The Troup Lady Tigers lost to Malakoff (9-6), Elkhart (4-1) Mineola (6-4) and Grand Saline (12-0), but earned a 3-2 walk off win over Elkhart over the weekend at the Malakoff Tournament.
In the win over Elkhart, Ashley Neel singled to plate Lindsay Davis with the tying run and Mia Beason with the game-winner. Beason had two hits in the contest. Davis struck out 12 with one walk in five innings.
Beason drove in two runs, and Jessie Minnix and Neel added RBI for Troup in the loss to Malakoff. One of Beason's hit was a triple.
Against Elkhart, Karsyn Williamson had two hits, Davis doubled and Minnix drove in a run. Haylee Priest struck out six and walked two in four innings.
Minnix had two hits in the loss to Grand Saline, and against Mineola Williamson and Liley Bozard had two hits and an RBI apiece, Neel, Bozard and Minnix doubled, Davis tripled and Maddy Griffin, Williamson, Beason and Bozard drove in runs. Davis struck out nine in five innings.
G. SALINE GOES 3-0: MALAKOFF - The Grand Saline Lady Indians finished off the Malakoff Tournament with wins over Elkhart (9-2) and Leon (10-4 and 11-0).
Against Elkhart, Delana Meyer had two hits to pace the Lady Indians. Meyer also earned the pitching win, striking out seven with no walks.
In the 10-4 win over Leon, Addi Fisher and J'Cea Melton homered and Kinlee Rumfield struck out two with one walk for the pitching win.
Meyer worked a complet-game shutout in the 11-0 win ove rLeon, striking out six with no walks. Sarah Elliott, Fisher and Melton all had multiple hits.
BASEBALL
L-K GOES 2-1: MINDEN, La. - The Linden-Kildare Tigers defeated Rayville (13-1) and fell to Lakeside (19-13) and Minden (10-4) over the weekend at the Minden (Louisiana) Tournament.
Against Rayville, Colt Neville and Kyler Fitts had two hits apiece, with Trey Schuler driving in three runs, Lee Jackson and Neville adding two RBI apiece and Hunter Crenshaw, Fitts and Jonathan Owen chipping in with an RBI apiece.
Nic Kunze struck out five in six innings.
In the loss to Lakeside, Kunze banged out four hits and drove in five runs. Mason Johnson added three hits and two RBI. Jackson finished with two hits and an RBI, and Crenshaw also drove in a run. Trey Schuler struck out f ive in 2.1 innings.
Schuler had three hits and an RBI, Crenshaw two RBI and Kunze one RBI in the loss to Minden. Johnson fanned eight and walked two in five innings.