CARTHAGE 7, RUSK 0: RUSK - Mallory Tutt tossed a complete-game shutout at Rusk, striking out two, issuing no walks and scattering six hits as Carthage rolled to a 7-0 win.
Jiyia Williams doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the way offensively for the Lady Dawgs. Ashton Jones added two hits.
PITTSBURG 8, L-EYLAU 1: PITTSBURG - Elyssia Lemelle and Haley Danielson combined for five hits and six RBI, leading the Pittsburg Lady Pirates to an 8-1 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Lemelle doubled twice and singled once and Danielson had a double and single. Audrina Landin also drove in a run for Pittsburg. Kylie Fitch struck out nine and walked two, giving up one earned run on five hits in a complete-game pitching victory.
W. OAK 14, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD - Lillian Scalia did major damage at the plate and in the circle as the White Oak Ladynecks rolled to a 14-0 win over Daingerfield.
Scalia struck out 13, walked one and allowed two hits in a five-inning win. At the plate, she doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs. Morgan Benge, Larkin Daniels, Jaidyn Marshall and Neveah Ollis all doubled for the Ladynecks. Daniels and Ollis had two hits and an RBI apiece, Marshall two hits and Sasha Graves and Tristyn Cox a hit and an RBI apiece.
H. SPRINGS 15, N. DIANA 0: DIANA - Jacee Short earned the pitching win and helped her own cause at the plate with a home run, double and four RBI as Hughes Springs blanked New Diana 15-0.
Karmen Searcy added a home run, single and three RBI for the Lady Mustangs. Riley Lowery and Madison Heller drove in two runs apiece. Presley Richardson had a double and an RBI, and Grace Pippin chipped in with a double. Short struck out three with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings.
U. GROVE 6, B. SANDY 4: UNION GROVE - The Union Grove Lady Lions remained unbeaten (7-0) in district play with a 6-4 win over Big Sandy.
Jolea Robertson doubled twice and drove in a run to lead the way offensively for the Lady Lions. Alison Yohn added two singles and an RBI. Lainey Ledbetter doubled, singled and drove in a run. Jocy Suarez doubled and added two RBI and Gracie Winn chipped in with an RBI.
Ledbetter struck out 11, walked three and gave up two earned runs for the pitching win.
OVERTON 19, CARLISLE 4: PRICE - Mary-Nichole Fenter banged out four hits and drove in six runs while also picking up the pitching win as Overton rolled past Carlisle, 19-4.
Fenter tripled, doubled twice and singled twice for the Lady Mustangs. Alex Brown had a double, two singles and three RBI, Kaley McMillian a triple, two singles and three RBI, Ne'kila Weir one double and Kayla Nobles, Makayla Gurley and Briley Smith an RBI apiece. Fenter struck out five and walked three.
Lexi Ibarra tripled and drove in a run in the loss for Carlisle. Kyra Holcomb added a double and an RBI.