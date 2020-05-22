From Staff Reports
Softball coaches from District 16-4A recently released its All-District Senior Team to recognize student athletes from the Class of 2020 who had their season and high school careers cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring Hill, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Gilmer and Henderson make up District 16-4A. Spring Hill had no seniors on its roster this season.
The All-Senior Team includes:
Kilgore: Diamond Smith, first base; Kristen Wilson, pitcher; Gilmer: Laci Harris, outfield; Henderson: Milee Green, shortstop; Kaylie Clark, outfield; Moriah Guerrero, third base; Maggi Dickerson, first base; Chapel Hill: Mya Massey, first base; Hope Williams, pitcher; Bullard: Payton Hancock, catcher; Jolee Dixon, outfield; Kenzie Colston, outfield.