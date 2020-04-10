WHITE OAK — Nineveh Gawrieh Blankenship spends a lot of her days enjoying a good run and romp in the yard with her two daughters, Fannin age six and four-year-old Amira. When she’s not doing that, she keeps herself busy with her husband Klint handling yard work and various other honey-do’s.
“I’ve enjoyed spending the extra time with them. Just trying to make the best out of what’s going on. We’ve actually really got into ‘The Masked Singer.’ Our daughters love that show. And every night Klint and I try to sit down and watch a family movie with the girls,” she said.
Blankenship, like so many others, has had to hit life’s pause button. She had been immersed in a successful first-year run as White Oak’s head softball coach when the lights dimmed and COVID-19 started to take shape.
Blankenship, a 2004 White Oak graduate, was a pioneer for a Ladyneck softball program that launched in 1999. She sits alone as the school’s all-time leader in pitching wins (72) and strikeouts (571).
Despite her tremendous accomplishments inside the circle, Blankenship wasn’t sure coaching was in her future.
“Coaching Ladyneck softball was not really something I had on my bucket list,” she said. “I’d got my dental assisting certification after Klint and I were married and soon found out I didn’t like it. That’s when Klint told me I was really good with kids and thought I’d be a good teacher.
“My dad (Jack) was always the one telling me I missed my calling. He thought I should be coaching. I had taken a job at a law office, but was starting to miss the game a lot. So Klint and I coached a 12-under team out of White Oak. I had so much fun with that group, but I was really happy with my job at the law office and never thought much more about it.”
When Nineveh’s mother, Debbie, lost her courageous fight with cancer in 2015, she decided to leave her job at the law office and become a stay-at-home mom with Fannin. It was during the day of her mother’s visitation she found out she was pregnant with her second child, Amira.
A few years later in 2018, her husband, who had been coaching on the staff at Kilgore, got an assistant coaching job at White Oak. This would enable Nineveh to reacquaint herself with the Ladyneck softball program, because included among her husband’s duties would be an assistant on the softball team.
“That first year I went and watched them play. And I told Klint it was calling to me,” she said. “I just hadn’t put myself around it until then. Softball was always such a huge part of my life. That’s some of my best memories.”
Blankenship, who had taken a position as pitching coach for the Ladynecks in 2019, was a sensible selection to replace former head coach Jamie Wilson after she took a job elsewhere. The expectations were sky-high after White Oak’s outstanding 30-5 campaign last spring.
“Coming off the year we had, the potential was there. We only lost two seniors. Everybody seemed excited.
“Then at the start of the school year, one of my best players, Sam McGrew, tore her ACL. I know one player doesn’t account for the entirety of a season. But it’s a big deal,” Blankenship said.
“There was a lot of pressure at that point. I knew the potential this group had, but after the injury to Sam I was a little nervous. But I believed with the girls we had we could still get the job done.”
McGrew, against all odds, successfully worked herself back into the starting lineup at shortstop and White Oak jumped out to a 16-6 start this season. Things were looking good for the Ladynecks when they had to prematurely draw the curtain on their season last month.
“It really breaks my heart for this group. They are such great kids. I still believe, if given the chance, this team can reach its expectations. We have the makings and potential to go all the way. There’s no doubt about it.
”Talent-wise, it’s got to be one of the best teams to ever come through White Oak,” said Blankenship. “I hate it most for my four seniors — McGrew, Katlyn Barham, Riley Edmondson and Mallory Clinnard — if we’re not able to return. I believe we were going to keep moving forward and keep getting better.
”You can’t take anything for granted. Enjoy it while it’s here. Nothing’s guaranteed.”