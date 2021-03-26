DISTRICT 15-5AT. HIGH 9, LONGVIEW 3: TEXARKANA — Texas High pulled away in a close game, using a five-run sixth to earn a 9-3 win over Longview.
Reagan Fleet doubled, and KeAdriah Lister had three hits in the loss for Longview. Fleet and Ciarrianne Fuller drove in runs.
Reagan Rios struck out seven, walked two and gave up two earned runs on four hits in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss. Fleet fanned three and walked one in two innings.
S. SPRINGS 10, P. TREE 1: After scoring lone runs in the first four innings, Sulphur Springs erupted for five runs in the fifth on the way to a 10-1 win over Pine Tree.
Mackenzie Pickard doubled, and Tionna Lewis, Raquel Ramirez and Abigail Grimaldo all singled in the loss for Pine Tree. Pickard struck out five and walked seven in the pitching loss.
HALLSVILLE 14, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Hallsville gave Maddie Melton a five-run lead to work with after one inning, and Melton shut the door from there as the Ladycats rolled to a 14-0 win.
The Ladycats added four in the second, three in the fourth and a couple in the fifth. Melton did her job in the circle, striking out 10 with no walks while alowing just one hit — a single by Margaret Truelove.
At the plate, Kammie Walker tripled, doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Hallsville, and Sara Houston and Abby Dunagan both homered and drove in three runs. Dunagan also singled for Hallsville.
Melton homered and drove in two runs. Lily Soto doubled, singled and drove in three, and Anahi Ramirez chipped in with an RBI.
Adriana Vences pitched four innings and took the loss for Marshall. She struck out three and walked five.
DISTRICT 16-4AS. HILL 2, LINDALE 1: LINDALE — Spring Hill scored lone runs in the fifth and sixth innings to back a strong pitching effort by Sam Schott, edging Lindale 2-1 on Friday.
Laney Linseisen, Alyssa McClung, Schott, Caylee Mayfield, Kaycee Campbell and Kenzie Gee all singled for Spring Hill, with Campbell driving in a run.
Schott struck out seven, walked three and gave up an earned run on seven hits in seven innings.
HENDERSON 16, KILGORE 3: HENDERSON — Madeleine Wells homered twice and drove in four runs, Jaci Taylor and Bethany Grandgeorge added three RBI apiece and Henderson notched a 16-3 win over Kilgore.
Alyssa Perry added a triple and two RBI for Henderson. Charli Bird, Grandgeorge and Taylor all doubled, with Bird and Grandgeorge adding a single apiece. Perry drove in two runs, and Tyra Mosley added two hits for the Lady Lions. Kloee Carroll struck out eight, walked three and gave up one earned run for the pitching win.
Haylee Brown doubled, Genna Cavanaugh had two hits and Jaycie Villanueva drove in a run for Kilgore.
DISTRICT 15-4AP. GROVE 18, PITTSBURG 3: TEXARKANA — Pleasant Grove used a 12-run second inning to take control of things on the way to an 18-3 win over Pittsburg.
Kylie Fitch and Daytona Torrey doubled in the loss for Pittsburg. Fitch had tow hits and an RBI, and Torrey drove in one run.
DISTRICT 14-4AMABANK 15, W. POINT 0: MABANK — Carlee Cline struck out 12, walked none and allowed just three hits, helping her own cause at the plate with a home run, double and three RBI as Mabank rolled past Wills Point, 12-0.
Kallie Beasley added two hits and three RBI, Baylee Sales three hits and an RBI, Mackenzie Morgan one hit and three RBI, Hailey Ledbetter a hit and two RBI and Payten Nolen and Presley Green an RBI apiece for Mabank.
N. DIANA 14, SABINE 7: DIANA — Callie Click banged out four hits, including a home run, adding three RBI to her big night as New Diana notched a 14-7 win over Sabine.
Haley Manns and Asia Newsome both tripled, and Shaylee Stanley doubled for New Diana. Reagan Reece had three hits and an RBI. Reanne Gears one RBI, Manns three hits and an RBI, Stanley two RBI and Abbie Shafer and Aly Martinez two hits and an RBI apiece. Manns struck out five with no walks for the pitching win.
Mackenzie Cook homered, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Sabine. Bailey Barrett and Kyrissa Camacho added two hits apiece, with Camacho driving in a run. Callie Sparks took the pitching loss. She struck out four and walked seven in six innings.
H. SPRINGS 10, GLADEWATER 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Karmen Searcy drove in four runs with a pair of hits, Maggie Page and Cali Freeman added a hit and two RBI apiece and Hughes Springs blanked Gladewater, 10-0.
Jacee Short and Freeman both doubled, with Short also driving in a run. Short gave up two hits in the shutout, striking out one and walking three.
DISTRICT 16-3AW. RUSK 21, JEFFERSON 1: JEFFERSON — Lilly Waddell tossed a no-hitter and helped her own cause with three hits and six RBI, leading the West Rusk Lady Raiders past Jefferson, 21-1.
Waddell struck out seven and walked one.
Piper Morton homered, drove in four runs, scored four times and swiped two bags from the leadoff spot for West Rusk. Natalie Christy doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs. Amber Cothran drove in a couple of runs. Krysten Price had one RBI, and Kaelyn King and Macie Blizzard both had two hits and an RBI.
TROUP 4, E. FIELDS 0: TROUP — Lindsay Davis struck out 17 with no walks, giving up just one hit for Troup as the Lady Tigers notched a 4-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Jessie Minnix tripled and drove in two runs, Karsyn Williamson added two hits and Bailey Blanton drove in a pair of runs for Troup.
Mary Frances Ellis had the lone Elysian Fields hit. Jessica Guilhas struck out eight, walked one and gave up three earned runs in the pitching loss.
DISTRICT 14-3AHOOKS 19, P. PEWITT 1: HOOKS — Jordan Ragland doubled, singled and drove in five runs, Haylie Gerber doubled twice and added four RBI and Hooks rolled to a 19-1 win over Paul Pewitt.
Maddie Campbell added two hits and an RBI for Hooks. Marleigh Smith had three hits and three RBI. Chloe Hanes had two RBI, and Karsyn Vallejos drove in one run. Campbell struck out four and walked two for the pitching win.
DISTRICT 19-2AU. GROVE 23, CARLISLE 0: PRICE — Katelyn Vaughn and Paige Parman combined for six hits and 10 RBI, leading the Union Grove Lady Lions past Carlisle, 23-0.
Vaughn had three hits and six RBI, and Parman added three hits and drove in four. Sydney Chamberlain chipped in with a double, single and three RBI, and Ali Yohn had two hits and an RBI. Vaughn struck out eight and walked two, giving up just one hit, for the pitching win.
DISTRICT 22-2AJOAQUIN 12, SHELBYVILLE 5: SHELBYVILLE — Jayden Bass homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, Chloee Mason added a hit and three RBI and Joaquin rolled past Shelbyville, 12-1.
Ebbie McCann added a double, single and RBI for the Lady Rams. Kennedy Stanley had two hits and two RBI, and Kalie Brooks and Juli King drove in a run apiece. Mason struck out 10, walked two and scattered four hits over seven innings for the pitching win.