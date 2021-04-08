District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 2, LONGVIEW 0: Maddie Melton struck out 13, waked one and tossed a shutout at Longview, leading the Hallsville Ladycats to a 2-0 win.
Melton, Danyelle Molina and Sara Houston all doubled for Hallsville. Melton had two hits, and Walker and Abby Dunagan drove in the runs for the Ladycats.
Reagan Rios struck out 13, walked three and did not allow an earned run in the loss for Longview. Rios doubled and Madison Jones singled for Longview.
District 16-4AS. HILL 12, C. HILL 4: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Sam Schott launched a pair of home runs and drove in three runs, Kaycee Campbell added a double and three RBI and Spring Hill coasted past Chapel Hill, 12-4.
Schott also earned the pitching win for Spring Hill, striking out 11, walking five and giving up three earned runs in seven innings.
Kenzie Gee, Erin Gregson and Alyssa McClung all doubled for the Lady Panthers. Gregson had two hits and an RBI, Mia Traylor an RBI, Gee two hits, Caylee Mayfield three hits and an RBI, McClung an RBI and Lainey Linseisen two hits and an RBI.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 15, ARP 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith homered and drove in three runs, Kailyn Clynch added two hits and three RBI and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets rolled to a 15-0 win over Arp.
Mary Frances Ellis finished with two hits and an RBI, and Trista Bell added a single and two RBI for Elysian Fields. Jessica Guilhas and Cora Creech also drove in runs. Guilhas struck out six, walked one and gave up one hit in three innings for the pitching victory.
District 15-3ASABINE 12, GLADEWATER 2: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals used a strong outing inside the circle by Makenzie Cook and a big day at the plate from Callie Sparks to roll past Gladewater, 12-2.
Cook struck out four, walked one and gave up two earned runs on two hits in six innings for the pitching win.
At the dish, Sparks collected four hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Riley Lux added two hits and three RBI, Mercedes Willett two RBI, Kyrissa Camacho two hits and an RBI, Cook one RBI and Bailey Barret two hits.