SPRING HILL
■ N. DIANA GOES 2-0: Heather Zook and Haley Manns drove in three runs apiece for New Diana, which sued a seven-run second inning to take control in a 12-5 win over Spring Hill.
Taylor Garrett and Manns both tripled, with Zook finishing with two hits, Karly Meshell driving in two runs and Asia Newsome, Danielle Manes, Garrett and Zoie Shaffer all collecting RBI. Manns struck out three, walked two and allowed two earned runs in three innings.
Kaycee Campbell, Caylee Mayfield and Mia Traylor all doubled in the loss for Spring Hill. Mayfield had two hits, and Laney Linseisen, Sam Schott, Alyssa McClung, Rachel Doss and Traylor drove in runs.
The Lady Eagles also noched a 7-0 win over Quitman, with Manns and Skielar Foreman tripling and Manns and Zoie Shaffer driving in two runs apiece. Heather Zook had two hits, and Asia Newsome and Callie Click drove in runs. Manns struck out seven with no walks for the pitching win.
■ H. SPRINGS 6, QUITMAN 0: Presley Richardson and Jacee Short homered, and Short worked a shutout in the circle for Hughes Springs as the Lady Mustangs blanked Quitman, 6-0.
Karmen Searcy and Shea Nelson doubled for Hughes Springs. Emma McKinney, Riley Lowery and Short all had two hits. Richardson drove in two runs and Lowery, Short, Laynee Crocker and Hailey Crews drove in runs. Short struck out six and walked none.
■ WASKOM 3, GLADEWATER 3: Waskom pushed across a run in the top of the sixth to salvage a 3-3 tie with Gladewater.
Ellen Nuner belted a home run and Catherine Bailey singled for Waskom’s lone hits. Bailey struck out one, walked one and gave up two earned runs in five innings.
■ SABINE WINS 2: Four Lady Cardinals collected two RBI apiece as Sabine used a 12-run fourth inning to earn a 13-6 win over Jefferson.
Maddie Furrh tripled and drove in two runs. Bailey Barrett doubled and plated one, and Callie Sparks added a double. Makenzie Cook, Kaleigh Carney and Mercedes Willett all had two hits, with Blaire Kaufman, Cook and Willett driving in two runs and Koletta Galvan adding an RBI. Cook struck out two and walked two in an inning. Sparks fanned three and walked one in two innings.
In a 12-3 win over Waskom, Callie Sparks homered and drove in two runs, and Kaleigh Carney, Makenzie Cook and Mercedes Willett all doubled. Cook, Kyrissa Camacho and Maddie Furrh had two hits apiece. Cook and Willett had two RBI apiece, and Carney and Camacho drove in runs. Sparks struck out one and walked one in four innings.
For Waskom in the loss, Malayah Fields doubled and Makayla Jeter drove in a run.
TWO STEP
■ MPCH GOES 1-2: Presley Appelgate and Kaci Jackson drove in three runs apiece for Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in a 16-1 rout of Hooks.
Hannah Rhea added a couple of RBI for the Lady Red Devils, and Kinly Posey, Brenda Rodarte, Brelee Morgan and Persefany Rodriguez added RBI. Applegate struck out seven, walked one and did not allow an earned run in five innings.
Emma Farquhar and Kaclyn Nelson doubled, and Nelson drove in a run in the loss for Hooks.
In a 4-1 loss to New Boston, Posey drove in the team’s lone run. Applegate struck out seven and walked four in four innings.
In a 3-2 loss to Texas High, Applegate struck out seven and walked two in 5.2 innings. Kinly Posey drove in a run.
■ PITTSBURG GOES 2-1: Ore City used a pair of three-run innings to earn a 7-3 win over Pittsburg.
Abby Hammonds drove in two runs, and Daytona Torrey added an RBI in the loss for Pittsburg.
In a 13-5 win over Tatum, Tori Henderson homered once and doubled twice, and Ananda Garrison, Abby Hammonds, Torrey and Eylessia Lemelle all had doubles. Henderson finished with four RBI. Torrey had two hits. Hammonds drove in two runs, and Kylie Fitch, Lemelle and Morgan Warrick all drove in runs. Fitch struck out two and walked two in three innings.
In a 6-0 win over James Bowie, Henderson struck out two and allowed two hits in five innings. McKenna Wood and Abby Wylie both had doubles. Ananda Garrison had two hits and two RBI, Abby Hammonds a hit and two RBi, Kylie Fitch two hits and Wood and Morgan Warrick an RBI apiece.
■ O. CITY GOES 1-2: The Ore City Lady Rebels defeated Pittsburg (7-3) and fell to Joaquin (4-0) and Edgewood (6-2) on Friday.
Anna Green and Emily Hoosier had doubles in the loss to Joaquin. Green and Toni Gabaldon both pitched two innings without giving up an earned run. Green struck out four and Gabaldon had two punchouts.
Hoosier blasted two home runs, added a single and drove in four runs in the win over Pittsburg. Alayna Andrews, Green and Ryleigh Larkins all doubled, with Andrews, Green and Larkins driving in runs. Green struck out eight and walked two for the pitching win.
Green fanned seven with no walks in the loss to Edgewood. Hoosier drove in a run for the Lady Rebels.
■ T. HIGH 10, HOOKS 0: Texas High took a 3-0 lead in the first and later tacked on six in the fourth en route to a 10-0 win over Hooks.
Alley Jefferson doubled in the loss for Hooks.
■ MOUNT VERNON 14, HOOKS 0: Mount Vernon erupted for 11 runs in the fourth in a 14-0 win over Hooks. Jordan Ragland had the lone hit for Hooks, a double.
Alexa Taylor struck out three and did not walk a batter for Mount Vernon.
HALLSVILLE
■ HALLSVILLE SPLITS: HALLSVILLE — Host team Hallsville scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to rally for a 6-5 walk off win over Harmony on Friday.
Lily Soto singled to drive in Taylor Freeman with the game-winner for the Ladycats. Hailey Medrano tripled, Abby Dunagan doubled, singled and drove in a run, Anahi Ramirez had three hits and two RBI and Freeman drove in two runs.
For Harmony in the loss, Kinzee Settles doubled and singled, Kaylee Clemens had two hits and two RBI, Analese Cano and Jenci Seahorn had two hits and an RBI apiece and Dacy Dawson pounded out three hits. Delaynie Nash also drove in a run.
Jaydin Ainworth earned the pitching win. Cano shouldered the loss.
Also on Friday, the Ladycats dropped a 4-3 decison to Bullard. Ramirez had two hits in the loss.
■ CARTHAGE SPLITS: HALLSVILLE — Roo Harrison delivered an RBI walk off hit in the bottom of the fifth, plating Karsyn Isbell and leading the Carthage Lady Dawgs to a 4-3 win over Rusk.
Natalee Dinnerville, Harrison, Ashton Jones and Jaycee Page all doubled for Carthage. Jones and Dinnerville had two hits apiece, and Jones, Dinnerville and Jaycee Page — who had two hits — joined Harrison with RBI. Isbell struck out four and walked one in five innings.
In a 7-1 loss to Henderson, Karsyn Isbell, Brooke Johnson and Jaycee Page all doubled and Johnson drove in a run.
■ HENDERSON 7, CARTHAGE 1: HALLSVILLE — Madeliene Wells struck out three, walked one and allowed just three hits in a 7-1 win over Carthage.
Milee Green tripled and drove in a run, Trinity Sledge added two RBI and Wells helped her own cause with two doubles, a single and an RBI.
Henderson also fell 4-0 to Beckville on Friday. Green doubled and Wells and Maggi Dickerson had singles in the loss. Kloee Carroll struck out nine and walked two in the loss.
■ BECKVILLE SPLITS: HALLSVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats notched a 4-0 win over Henderson and fell 3-1 to Rusk on Friday.
Against Henderson, Jaden McDaniel homered and drove in three runs, and Kaitlyn Tilman, Haley Straubie and Haelyn Straub all had two hits. One of Straub’s hits was a double. Ally LaGrone struck out two and walked one in the five-inning shutout.
Against Rusk, Tillman doubled, singled and drove in a run and McDaniel and Straubie had two hits apiece. LaGrone struck out seven with no walks in four innings.
■ BULLARD 2, HARMONY 0: HALLSVILLE — Ashlyn seaton struck out two, walked one and scattered four hits in five innings as Bullard edged Harmony, 2-0.
Berlyn Grossman tripled and Emma Lambert drove in a run for Bullard.
Analese Cano, Jenci Seahorn, Madi Rhame and Lainie Trimble had the lone hits for Harmony, all singles. Delaynie Nash struck out one and allowed one earnred run in four innings.
ELYSIAN FIELDS
■ KILGORE 12, PINE TREE 4: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Kilgore put together multiple-scoring innings in each of the first three frames en route to a 12-4 win over Pine Tree.
Alyssa Whitington ripped two doubles and a single and drove in three runs for Kilgore. Jaycie Villanueva and Genna Cavanaugh had a single and an RBI apiece. Bailey Hedges had two singles and an sacrifice fly RBI. Kristen Wilson doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs. Cailey Brown singled and plated a pair of runs and Diamond Smith singled.
In a 22-3 loss to Pleasant Grove, Whitington belted her first career home run, a three-run shot. Cavanaugh added a double and a single.
The Lady Bulldogs will face Marshall at 9 a.m. and Atlanta at 10:45 a.m. today.
For the Lady Pirates in the loss, Taitum Barry, Dajah Montgomery and Gracie Rust all doubled. Rust drove in three runs, Montgomery had two hits and Adrienne Pena added an RBI.
■ MARSHALL WINS 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Marshall Lady Mavericks notched wins over host team Elysian Fields (4-2) and Harleton (8-4) on Friday.
Against Elysian Fields, Cate Truelove homered and singled, Caitlyn Ellenburg added two hits, Adriana Vences doubled in a couple of runs and Alyson Roberson chipped in with an RBI. Vences struck out six with no walks in 4.1 innings of work.
Christen Smith had a two-run double for Elysian Fields in the loss. Cora Creech struck out one, walked three and gave up one earned run in the loss.
Maggie Truelove homered and drove in two runs, Caitlyn Ellenburg had two hits and and RBI and Chloe Buchanan, Vences and Wendy DeLaPaz drove in runs.
Ellenburg and Vences handled the pitching chores.
CANTON
■ GILMER WINS 3: CANTON — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes got home runs in both games and allowed just three runs in earning wins over Sunnyvale (17-2), Scurry-Rosser (5-1) and Canton (4-0) on Friday.
In the win over Sunnyvale, Karlye Johnston belted a grand slam and Sarah Philips doubled and drove in two runs to lead the offense. Kirsten Waller, Melody Larkins, Emily Watson, Kahlyen Johnston, Karsyn Lindsey and Laci Harris all drove in runs. Phillips struck out three with no walks in two innings, and Reese Couture worked one inning.
Larkins went deep against Scurry-Rosser, finishing with two hits and two RBI. Karlye Johnston, Sarah Phillips and Madisyn Vicente all doubled. Couture had two hits and an RBI, and Phillips and Vicente drove in runs. Phillips struck out five, walked two and gave up one earned run in four innings.
Against Canton, Vicente tripled, Watson doubled Waller had two hits and Vicente and Larkins drove in runs. Philips struck out four with no walks for the pitching win.
PORT ARANSAS
■ MABANK WINS 2: PORT ARANSAS — Mabank earned wins over Port Aransas (16-2) and Skidmore-Tynan (4-1) on Friday.
Against Port Aransas, Kallie Beasley homered, singled and drove in three runs. Hannah Hanes had four hits and three RBI. Hailey Ledbetter added three hits and two RBI, and Ashton Wallace, Avery Tomlinson and Ashlyn Liles all drove in two runs. Liles banged out three hits.Mackenzie Morgan struck out four and walked two for the pitching win.
Beasley tripled, Baylee Sales and Olivia Sullivan doubled and Laura Dyer drove in two runs in the win over Skidmore-Tynan. Beasley finished with three hits and an RBI, Sullivan two hits and an RBi and Baylee Sales three hits. Sales also went the distance in the circle for the pitching win, striking out one and walking one while giving up no earned runs.
OTHER
■ HAWKINS 19, DAINGERFIELD 9: HAWKINS — Hawkins used a 10-run second inning to pull away for a 19-9 win over Daingerfield.
Kiara Robinson doubled twice and drove in four runs in the loss for Daingerfield. Mon’trevia Durham had a single, double and three RBI, Z’mya Wilbarger three singles and two RBI and Kayleigh Phillips three runs scored.
COLLEGE
■ KC DROPS 2: KILGORE — Visiting Blinn notched 13-1 and 2-0 wins over the Kilgore College Rangers on Friday at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Jordyn Smith had three hits and four RBI and Marley Mahoney four hits and three RBI to pace Blinn in the opener.
Marissa Medina and Mac Pierpoint both doubled and Medina drove in a run in the loss for Kilgore. Mattie McQuary struck out three and walked one in two innings.
In the 2-0 loss, Blinn scored both runs in the top of the seventh to spoil a solid pitching outing by Jenna Lewis, who struck out seven,walked two and did not allow an earned run in seven innings.
KC managed just one hit, a single by Madalyn Spears.
The Rangers will host San Jacinto at noon and 2 p.m. today.
LATE THURSDAY
MCKINNEY
■ MCKINNEY 14, LONGVIEW 3: MCKINNEY — Host team McKinney put together two big innings — scoring five in the second and seven in the fourth — en route to a 14-3 win over Longview.
Makayla Washington homered and drove in two runs, KeAdriah Lister doubled and Avery Cotten had an RBI in the loss for the Lady Lobos. Reagan Fleet took the pitching loss.
ELYSIAN FIELDS
■ KILGORE DROPS 2: Kilgore fell to Elysian Fields (4-3) and Harleton (4-2) on Thursday.
Against Elysian Fields, Jaycie Villanueva, Genna Cavanaugh and Jada Dennis all singled, Cailey Brown singled and drove in a run and Bailey Hedges drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Villanueva and Miah Thomas tripled, and Alyssa Whitington doubled and drove in two runs in the loss to Harleton.
MALAKOFF
■ G. SALINE WINS 2: MALAKOFF — Grand Saline earned winso ver Malakoff (4-0) and Troup (12-0) on Thursday.
Against Malakoff, Delana Meyer worked the complete-game shutout in the circle, striking out five and walking one. Morgan Stilwell, Meyer, Addi Fisher, Andie Houser and Sarah Elliott all collected hits for the Lady Indians.
Against Troup, Kinlee Rumfeld worked the shutout in the circle, striking out three and scattering five hits. Meyer, Elliott and Houser all had multiple hits.