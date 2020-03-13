DISTRICT 15-3A
■ ORE CITY 11, WASKOM 2: WASKOM — Ryleigh Larkins and Anna Green both had three hits as the Ore City Lady Rebels pounded out 13 total in their 11-2 win over the Waskom Lady Wildcats.
Emily Hoosier and Kaylei Watkins both slapped out two hits in the victory.
Green was tough in the circle as she gave up five hits and struckout seven in the process.
Skyie Middlebrook, Malayah Fields, Ellen Nuner, Makayla Jeter and Anna Claire Reeves has hits in the loss for Waskom.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ BECKVILLE 15, HAWKINS 0: HAWKINS — Ally LaGrone was running like a fine-tuned engine Friday evening as she tossed a 50-pitch perfect-game for the Beckville Ladycats in their 15-0 shutout of the Hawkins Lady Hawks.
LaGrone also had one of Beckville’s eight base hits. She set down all 12 batters faced with half going back to the dugout on strikes.
Jaden McDaniel delivered three RBI for the Ladycats, while Allison Baker, Reese Dudley, Haley Straubie, Hannah Hudson, Haelyn Straub and Amber Harris all got hits.
DISTRICT 11-2A
■ JOAQUIN 9, ALTO 2: JOAQUIN — Getting all it needed from the top and bottom of the order, the Joaquin handled Alto, 9-2, here Friday evening.
The Rams got two singles from lead off hitter Ebbie Mccann and two RBI from number nine hitter Addi Harvey.
Alto’s Abby Bernard narrowly missed the cycle with a single, double and home run in the contest.
COLLEGE■ KC SWEEPS: LUFKIN — The Kilgore College Rangers earned a twinbill sweep of Angelina College on Friday in Region XIV Conference action.
The Rangers, coming off a split to open league play on Wednesday against Northeast Texas Community College, notched 1-0 and 8-4 wins over Angelina on Friday.
In the opener, Nicole King homered in the top of the seventh to account for all of the scoring. Mattie McQuary struck out nine, walked one and scattered three hits in seven innings.
In the nightcap, Marissa Medina had four hits, and Mac Pierpoint and Rachael Thomas drove in three runs apiece. Lauren Corley, Medina and Pierpoint all doubled. Hannah Grumbles banged out three hits and drove in a run and King added an RBI.
Jenna Lewis earned the win, striking out six with one walk and no earned runs allowed in 6.2 innings. Dani Moreno got the final out.
LATE THURSDAY■ TROUP 19, WINONA 0: WINONA — Lindsay Davis blasted two long balls and drove in a half dozen runs as the Troup Lady Tigers blistered the Winona Ladycats 19-0 in District 16-3A play.
Troup posted nine runs in the first and rolled to the easy victory.
Karsyn Williamson led the 14-hit attack with three hits and one run driven in. Tara Willis and Mia Beason each doubled, while Haylee Priest triple with three RBI. Kacie Young plated a pair in the one-sided affair.
Davis and Priest combined for a two-hit, six strikeout performance in the circle.
