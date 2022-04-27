GILMER 19, KILGORE 0: KILGORE - Sarah Phillips tossed a five-inning no-hitter, Kirsten Waller drove in four runs with four hits to lead the way offensively and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes opened the Class 4A playoffs with a 19-0 win over Kilgore in game one of a bi-district series.
The teams will meet a 6 p.m. on Thursday in Gilmer for the second game. A third game, if needed, would be back in Kilgore at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Phillips struck out 10 and walked one, throwing 49 of her 64 pitches for strikes.
Waller homered, tripled twice, singled, drove in four and scored five times for the Lady Buckeyes. Karlye Johnston added a double, single and two RBI. Kahlyen Johnston singled twice and drove in a run. Melody Larkins had a triple and two RBI, and Addison Walker and Alexis Kemp both chipped in with RBI.
BULLARD SWEEPS: TYLER - The Bullard Lady Panthers swept a pair of games and a Class 4A bi-district series against Pittsburg, earning 11-1 and 4-0 wins.
In the 11-1 win, Hadi Fults struck out eight with no walks and one earned run allowed in five innings. Berlyn Grossman tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Fults doubled, singled and plated two runs. Kylie Pate doubled and drove in one. Kenzie king had two hits and an RBI, and Kaylee Paul, Addison Hooker and Kamyn Honzell all drove in runs.
Elyssia Lemelle tripled, doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Pittsburg.
In the second game, Anistyn Foster struck out 13, walked two and scattered four hits for Bullard. Addison Hooker tripled, doubled and drove in two runs. Kaylee Paul had three hits and an RBI, and Teagan Graul added an RBI.
Daytona Torrey had three hits and Elyssia Lemelle singled in the loss for Pittsburg.
N. LAMAR 8, LINDALE 7: PARIS - North Lamar rallied from a 3-2 deficit with a five-run sixth and held on for an 8-7 win over Lindale in the opening game of a best-of-three 4A bi-district playoff series.
The series resumes at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Lindale.
Emily Myers had two hits and three RBI, and Liliana Miller added a double and an RBI for Lindale in the loss.
U. GROVE 7, M. MILL 6: WHITEHOUSE - The Union Grove Lady Lions rallied for a 7-6 win in a winner-take-all, one-game Class 2A bi-district playoff battle with Martin's Mill on Wednesday.
Sydney Chamberlain doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs and Alison Yohn added a double, single and two RBI for the Lady Lions. Lainey Ledbetter and Jolea Robertson had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Jocy Suarez drove in a run.
Ledbetter struck out seven, walked one and did not allow an earned run in a complete game in the circle.
COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: KILGORE - Paris used a six-run second inning in the opener and a five-run first in the nightcap to pull away for a double header sweep of Kilgore College on Wednesday at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Paris won the opener, 13-3, and blanked the Rangers in the second game, 10-0.
In the opener, Jayda Carter, Hannah Schnettler and Skylar Vest all homered for Paris, with Carter driving in three runs.
KC finished with five hits. Caison Nachtigall singled and drove in a run. Emalynn Redmann had an RBI, and Marissa Medina, Simone Sanders, Karlee Wickersham and Ashlyn Christy all singled for KC. Macie McGibney took the pitching loss.
Carter homered and drove in two runs, and Kelsey Keierleber had three hits and three RBI for Paris in the second game to back a five-inning no-hitter by Jaycie Hall, who struck out 11 and did not issue a walk.
Kilgore will host Bossier Parish at 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday.