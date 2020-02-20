SULPHUR SPRINGS
■ GILMER SPLITS: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes earned a 9-2 win over Mineola and fell to Grand Saline (7-2) on Thursday at the Sulphur Springs Tournament.
In the win over Mineola, Melody Larkins tripled, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the way offensively for Gilmer. Emily Watson added a triple, single and two RBI. Kristen Waller doubled, singled twice and drove in a run and Sarah Phillips and Karsyn Lindsey both drove in runs.
Phillips struck out two, walked none and gave up one earned run on three hits in three innings for the pitching win. Reese Couture fanned one and did not give up a run in one inning.
In the loss to Grand Saline, Larkins tripled and drove in a run and Watson aded an RBI for Gilmer. Karlye Johnston chipped in with two hits.
Phillips took the pitching loss.
