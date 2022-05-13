HALLSVILLE 1, FORNEY 0: TYLER - Hallsville scored the lone run of the game in the top of the second, and the Ladycats stayed alive in the Class 5A playoffs with a 1-0 win over Forney on Friday.
The series is scheduled to conclude today at 1 p.m. back at Tyler Legacy High School. Forney won the opening game on Wednesday, 9-2.
In Friday's game, the Ladycats scored in the second when Kammie Walker singled, moved to third on a bunt by Hope Miles and waltzed home on Addison Dollahite's double to left.
Walker had two hits, and Lily Soto, Jaryn Nelson, Makayla Menchue and Sara Houston all chipped in with singles for Hallsville.
Miles went the distance in the circle, striking out two, walking two and scattering seven hits.
Cailey Slade fanned seven with no walks and one earned run allowed in the loss for Forney. Kyler Sanders and Rylie Harris had two hits apiece.
H. SPRINGS 5, W. RUSK 4: HALLSVILLE - The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs rallied from a 3-0 deficit, scoring twice in the bottom of the third and then walking off with a 5-4 win over West Rusk after scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh.
The Class 3A regional quarterfinal series resumes at 2 p.m. today back in Hallsville.
Karmen Searcy and Presley Richardson both had two hits and two RBI for Hughes Springs. Jacee Short added a single and an RBI. Maggie Pate struck out eight, walked five and allowed three earned runs on four hits in a complete game for the Lady Mustangs.
Stormie LeJeune homered and Natalie Christy had a double and two singles for West Rusk. Lilly Waddell, Macie Blizzard and Amber Cothran all drove in runs, and Piper Morton walked three times and scored three runs. Waddell struck out 12, walked one and gave up three earned runs in the pitching loss.
C-PICKTON 5, U. GROVE 4: GRAND SALINE - Mattison Buster struck out eight, walked three and gave up two earned runs in seven innings, and Como-Pickton made the most of three hits to earn a 5-4 win over Union Grove and close out a sweep of a Class 2A regional quarterfinal series.
Union Grove was led at the plate by Jocy Suarez with a home run and two RBI. Gracie Winn singled and drove in a run, and Allie Calhoun added a double and an RBI. Lainey Ledbetter struck out five, walked five and gave up two earned runs.
LATE THURSDAY
KERENS 2, HAWKINS 0: GRAND SALINE - Rylee Spivey struck out 16 and allowed just two hits, and the Kerens Lady Cats blanked Hawkins, 2-0, to open a Class 2A regional quarterfinal series.
Abbigail Holt and Ella Engel drove in runs for Kerens.
Makena Warren and Jordyn Warren had the lone hits for Hawkins. Trinity Hawkins struck out eight, walked two and gave up two earned runs in seven innings to shoulder the pitching loss.