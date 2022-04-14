MT. PLEASANT 7, LONGVIEW 4: The Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers notched a 7-4 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Thursday in District 15-5A action.
Bailey Quinn belted her seventh home run of the season for Longview in the loss, a grand slam to drive in all four Lady Lobo runs. Reagan Fleet had a double and two singles, and Madison Jones, KeAdriah Lister and River Hulsey all added two hits. One of Hulsey's hits was a triple.
Reagan Rios struck out 13, walked four and allowed no earned runs in 9.1 innings pitched.
HALLSVILLE 13, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA - Makayla Menchue homered, singled and drove in three runs, Sara Houston added three hits and two RBI and the Hallsville Ladycats blanked Texas High, 13-0.
Houston, Alayna McGrede and Kammie Walker all doubled for Hallsville. Jaryn Nelson and McGrede had two hits and an RBI apiece. Walker finished with two hits, and Danyelle Molina drove in a run. Hope Miles struck out six with one walk and four hits allowed in five innings for the pitching win.
S. SPRINGS 7, MARSHALL 0: SULPHUR SPRINGS - Crimson Bryant struck out 16, walked one and allowed just two hits, and the Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats blanked Marshall, 7-0.
Claire Godwin and Lauren Minatrea had the lone hits for Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg struck out two and walked six in 3.2 innings, and Godwin fanned two with no walks in 2.1 frames.
PITTSBURG 10, PARIS 0: PITTSBURG - Trinity Hood delivered a pair of doubles and drove in a run, Elyssia Lemelle had two hits and two RBI and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates rolled past Paris, 10-0.
Daytona Torrey and Audrina Landin added RBI for Pittsburg. Haley Danielson worked all five innings in the circle for the pitching win, striking out four with one walk and scattering five hits.
P. GROVE 4, GILMER 3: TEXARKANA - The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes dropped a 4-3 decision to Pleasant Grove on Thursday.
Kahlyen Johnston had two hits and an RBI and Raji Canady added two hits in the loss for Gilmer. Sarah Phillips worked six innings in the circle, striking out four, walking one and giving up four earned runs.
GLADEWATER 11, N. DIANA 4: GLADEWATER - Karlee Moses and Bri Willson homered for Gladewater - with Moses belting a grand slam and finishing with five RBI - as the Lady Bears notched an 11-4 win over New Diana.
Lexi Betts and Zandrea Tyeskie both doubled for the Lady Bears. Willson and Jersey Turner had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Katelynn Moses drove in a run. Avery Glarborg struck out two, walked two and gave up four earned runs in seven innings for the pitching win.
Chloe Bonnette homered and drove in three runs in the loss for New Diana. Brinklie Brown doubled, and Danielle Manes had an RBI.
U. GROVE 22, U. HILL 0: BETTIE - Katelyn Vaughn tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one, and Lainey Ledbetter and Addi Smith drove in four runs apiece for Union Grove as the Lady Lions earned a 22-0 win over Union Hill.
Gracie Winn had three hits and an RBI, and Sydney Chamberlain, Chloe Staley, Jaycie Mullins, Ledbetter and Smith all had two hits. Paige Parman doubled and drove in three runs. Daytona Vaughn and Katelyn Vaughn had two RBI apiece and Alison Yohn, Izzy Gregg, Jessica Hobbs and Jolea Robertson all chipped in with RBI.
HAWKINS 12, B. SANDY 0: HAWKINS - Trinity Hawkins tossed a six-inning no-hitter at Big Sandy, striking out 11 and issuing one walk as the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 12-0 win.
Londyn Wilson paced the offense with four hits and four RBI. Lynli Dacus, Makena Warren and Taetum Smith all added three hits, and Ryli Williams and Sadie Scoggins added two hits apiece. Hawkins helped her own cause at the plate with a solo home run. Warren and Williams had two doubles apiece. Williams drove in three runs. Scoggins had two RBI and Warren and Smith finished with an RBI apiece.
CARLISLE 21, N. SUMMERFIELD 16: NEW SUMMERFIELD - The Carlisle Lady Indians scored nine runs in the final two innings to overcome a 15-12 deficit on the way to a 21-16 win over New Summerfield.
Ally Effner homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs for Carlisle. Rylee Waggoner added a double, three singles and three RBI. Joana Canchola, Emily Rocha and Summer Davilla all had two hits, and Davilla, Kyra Holcomb and Rocha drove in runs.