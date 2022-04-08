HALLSVILLE 11, LONGVIEW 2: HALLSVILLE — Mallory Pyle homered, Kammie Walker and Jaryn Nelson combined to drive in seven runs and the Hallsville Ladycats notched an 11-2 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Walker tripled, doubled and drove in four runs, and Nelson had two doubles, a single and three RBI. Sara Houston chipped in with two hits and an RBI, and Hope Miles drove in one run. Miles and Bella Sawyers pitched for Hallsville. Sawyers fanned four and walked three in 2.2 innings. Miles struck out a couple and walked six, giving up no earned runs, in four innings.
Reagan Rios, Madison Jones, Reagan Fleet and KeAdriah Lister had singled for Longview, with Jones driving in a run. Reagan Fleet struck out eight and walked four in five innings.
T. HIGH 11, P. TREE 6: Brooklyn Threadgill homered, Lauren Allred drove in four runs and the Texas High Lady Tigers pulled away for an 11-6 win over Pine Tree on Friday.
Elena Bazan and Gabby Thomas both doubled for Pine Tree in the loss. Thomas drove in two runs, and Alyvia Gabdonas, E.K. Holder and Taylor Burkhart all drove in runs. Burkhart struck out nine and walked two in the loss.
C. HILL 12, S. HILL 5: Chapel Hill built a 10-2 lead early and held on for a 12-5 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Adisyn Chism, Caylee Mayfield and Jovi Spurlock all doubled for Spring Hill in the loss. Mayfield finished with three hits and three RBI. Laney Linseisen had two hits, and Spurlock drove in a run.
LINDALE 15, KILGORE 7: KILGORE — Liliana Miller tripled, singled twice and drove in five runs, Kayli Vickery and Libbi Rozell added three RBI apiece and the Lindale Lady Eagles earned a 15-7 win over Kilgore.
Jada Dennis had two singles in the loss for Kilgore. Makenzie Cooper-Jones singled and drove in a run. Thaiona Moore doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Cailey Brown finished with a double, single, sacrifice fly and RBI. Eva Ray doubled, tripled and drove in two runs. Jaylan Parsons added a single, and Kilynn Higginbotham tripled, singled, drove in a run and scored twice. Moore struck out four, walked four and hit one batter.
GILMER 14, PITTSBURG 2: GILMER — Kirsten Waller and Karlye Johnston both belted a pair of home runs, and Ryleigh Larkins and Melody Larkins also went deep for the Lady Buckeyes in a 14-2 win over Pittsburg.
Waller had three hits and five RBI, Johnston three RBI, Ryleigh Larkins three hits and two RBI and Melody Larkins, Kahlyen Johnston and Kara Williams an RBI apiece. Sarah Phillips struck out eight and walked two, giving up two earned runs.
Natalie Styles tripled and drove in a run in the loss for Pittsburg.
W. RUSK 22, WASKOM 0: NEW LONDON — Carlie Buckner collected two hits and drove in fur runs, Natalie Christy and Stormie LeJeune added three RBI apiece and the West Rusk Lady Raiders got a three-inning no-hitter from Lilly Waddell in the circle on the way to a 22-0 win over Waskom.
Waddell struck out seven and walked one for the 24-0 Lady Raiders. Christy and Amber Cothran both had a double, triple and single, and Piper Morton, Macie Blizzard and Buckner all collected two hits. Blizzard, Kyrsten Price and LeJeune all doubled. Cothran, Morton and Jaimie Jose drove in two runs apiece, and Blizzard, Price and Waddell chipped in with RBI.
E. FIELDS 16, ARP 1: ARP — Cora Creech struck out six with no walks and no earned runs allowed in five innings, and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets rolled past Arp, 16-1.
EF used four hits and 11 walks to do the offensive damage. Trista Bell singled and drove in three runs, and Kaylee Kelly, Gracey Struwe, Kelsey O’Brien, Baylee Marcum and Creech all drove in runs.
TATUM 13, HARLETON 1: HARLETON — Camryn Milam homered and drove in two runs, Baylea Densman drove in four runs with a triple and two singles and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 13-1 win over Harleton.
Trinity Edwards doubled twice, singled and drove in a pair of runs for Tatum. Aundrea Bradley and Kacey Owen had a double apiece, and Yahnya Acevedo had two hits and an RBI. Rebeka Stockton struck out seven with three walks and no earned runs allowed in a complete-game pitching win.
W. OAK 10, N. DIANA 0: WHITE OAK — Lillian Scalia launched a third-inning grand slam to give White Oak a big lead, and the Ladynecks rolled to a 10-0 win over New Diana.
Scalia finished two hits and five RBI. Kenzie Jester and Neveah Ollis both doubled for White Oak. Addison McClanahan had a single and three RBI. Morgan Benge drove in a run with two hits, and Jester finished with an RBI. Benge struck out 13 with no walks and two hits allowed in five innings in the circle.
GLADEWATER 3, SABINE 2: GLADEWATER — Avery Glarborg struck out nine with no walks in a complete-game pitching win as Gladewater edged Sabine, 3-2.
Lexi Betts doubled and drove i na run, and Karlee Moses added two hits and an RBI for the Lady Bears.
Bailey Pierce doubled, and Callie Sparks singled and drove in two runs for Sabine. Sparks struck out five, walked one and gave up two earned runs in the pitching loss.
O. CITY 17, DAINGERFIELD 2: ORE CITY — Anna Green doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs, and the Ore City Lady Rebels rolled to a 17-2 win over Daingerfield.
Victoria Jones had two hits and two RBI for Ore City, which led 4-2 before scoring 13 times in the bottom of the third. Brynn Richardson added two hits and an RBI, Hayden Taylor two RBI and Josie Reynolds one RBI. Toni Gabaldon struck out three with no walks in three innings for the pitching win.
WINNSBORO 9, HARMONY 7: WINNSBORO — The Winnsboro Lady Raiders held on for a 9-7 win over Harmony on Friday.
Maecy Toland had three hits and three RBI in the loss for Harmony. Camie Wellborn doubled once and singled twice, and Gabby Hector added two hits and two RBI. Krystin Spence chipped in wit ha triple and an RBI. Wellborn struck out two and walked four in the pitching loss.
MPCH 3, QUITMAN 1: MOUNT PLEASANT — Presley Applegate struck out 13 with no walks, giving up one unearned run on five hits in a complete-game as Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill edged Quitman, 3-1.
Applegate homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the offense.
Kennedi Elmore fanned 11 in the loss for Quitman.
U. GROVE 17, OVERTON 13: OVERTON — Jocy Suarez blasted two home runs, added two singles, drove in four runs and scored five times for Union Grove as the Lady Lions moved to 8-0 in district play with a 17-13 win against Overton.
Paige Parman also homered and drove in four runs for the Lady Lions. Sydney Chamberlain, Alison Yohn and Lainey Ledbetter had three hits apiece, with Yohn, Ledbetter and Gracie Winn all driving in two runs. Allie Calhoun chipped in with an RBI. Ledbetter struck out 10 in seven innings for the pitching win.
For Overton in the loss, Kaley McMillian homered, tripled, singled and drove in four runs and Amanda Tarkington added a home run, triple and three RBI. Ne’kila Weir and Alex Brown both added two hits, with Weir driving in a run with a triple and double. Mary-Nichole Fenter and Kayla Nobles both doubled for Overton, and Nobles drove in a run.
HAWKINS 16, CARLISLE 0: HAWKINS — Makena Warren pounced out three doubles and drove in two runs, Lynli Dacus tripled twice and added two RBI and Trinity Hawkins tossed a three-inning no-hitter for Hawkins in a 16-0 win over Carlisle.
Sadie Scoggins added two its and two RBI for Hawkins. Kalyn Ellison and Jordyn Warren drove in two runs apiece, and Emma Williams added an RBI. Ryli Williams tripled for the Lady Hawks. Hawkins struck out eight with no walks.