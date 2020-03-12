HARMONY — From the game’s very first pitch, the Harmony Lady Eagles took charge in this early-season District 16-3A showdown against the defending champion White Oak Ladynecks.
Lady Eagle lefty Analese Cano got the Ladynecks to go in order to start the top half of the first inning and Kinzee Settles laid down a bunt single on the first pitch of the bottom portion.
Delaynie Nash stepped up and laced Morgan Benge’s second offering into centerfield to put runners at first and second. Benge battled back with consecutive strikeouts, but Cano aided her cause with a 2-run single back up the middle.
Settles and Nash were plated ahead of Cano’s base knock and Harmony was well on its way to a surprisingly easy 10-0 shutout.
Cano scattered three hits over five innings and fanned a half dozen Ladyneck batters. She got all the run support necessary with her 2-run single, but the Lady Eagles batted around in the fourth and broke things open with six runs on six hits.
Harmony improves to 6-5-2 overall and 2-0 in district, while White Oak drops to 16-6 and 1-1. It’s the first loop loss for the Ladynecks in two springs after a perfect 14-0 run in 2019.
“We just put the ball in play today,” said Harmony head coach Sheri Seahorn. “Last year we didn’t hit the ball very well against them. We got a little fire in our britches and a different look in our eye after last year.”
After Harmony scratched for its two runs in the first, Cano and Benge settled into a pitching battle over the second and third frames.
It was Benge who actually legged out an infield hit for White Oak in third with one out. She would, however, be ruled out after failing to tag up on a Emma Purcell flyout to right field.
The floodgates opened in Harmony’s half of the fourth as 11 paraded to the plate and six runs crossed. Four of the first five Lady Eagles in the fourth slapped singles.
Katelyn Welborn got it started, Cano walked and Jenci Seahorn, Madi Rhame along with Dacy Dawson reached on base hits. Dawson’s bunt single through a drawn-in infield pinch-runner Sydney Keller.
Settles picked up Seahorn on a sac fly to center. Nash, who went 2 for 3, was safe on an infield single that chased home Rhame.
Kaylee Clemens laced a run-scoring single in the hole at short and third to score Dawson for an 8-0 lead.
Harmony, which opened district with a 17-0 whitewash of Sabine, run-ruled White Oak with two more in the fifth as Seahorn blooped a lead single to center as Lillian Scalia relieved Benge.
Rhame clubbed her second single but would be erased on a unusual double-play off the bat of Lainie Trimble. Dawson followed Rhame with a bunt single to put two on with not outs.
Trimble singled to right field and scored Dawson to make it 9-0. Rhame was cut down trying to score from second on a nice relay from right fielder Renee O’Kelley to Lexi Dodson.
Trimble looked to take second in all the calamity, but Dodson threw her out on a strike to Emma Purcell.
Settles promptly slapped her second hit of the night and Dawson was able to trot home with the game-winning 10th tally.