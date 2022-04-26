HAWKINS 4, U. GROVE 2: WINNSBORO - In a playoff seeding game, Trinity Hawkins struck out eight, walked one and allowed no earned runs and Makena Warren drove in two runs for the Hawkins Lady Hawks in a 4-2 win over Union Grove.
Warren doubled twice and singled twice, and Taetum Smith added two triples and an RBI for Hawkins. Londyn Wilson added a double, two singled and an RBI, and Hawkins doubled.
Jocy Suarez singled twice in the loss for Union Grove. Lainey Ledbetter struck out three, walked one and allowed no earned runs in 4.1 innings and Katelyn Vaughn pitched 2.2 innings, striking out four, walking two and giving up two earned runs.