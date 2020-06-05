In early March, with her team enjoying a solid start to the 2020 softball season, Emma Hawthorne’s senior year at Northwestern State University came to a grinding halt.
The former Hallsville High School standout, like other seniors around the nation, figured the COVID-19 pandemic meant the end of her career.
On March 30, however, the NCAA Division I Council voted to grant college athletes in spring sports an extra season of eligibility.
Hawthorne, who graduated in May with a degree in health and exercise science, plans to make the most of her second chance. To do that, she’ll head to Florida later this month and play for the Impact in the inaugural season of the Florida Gulf Coast League (FGCL).
The FGCL will feature a 25-game schedule and 12 teams, playoffs, an all-star event and the opportunity for players to train and play at top-notch facilities.
For Hawthorne, it’s a chance to become a better player and hopefully finish out her college career on her own terms.
“There is going to be so much talent there,” said Hawthorne, who has applied for the Masters program in Health Promotions at Northwestern State and hopes to work on that degree while playing her final season at the Natchitoches, Louisiana-based school.
“It’ll be great to play with and against players from so many different conferences and divisions. I’ll get to see a lot of great pitching, meet new people and hopefully have a good season and be completely ready to go in the fall when I get back to Northwestern State.”
Hawthorne never hit below .376 in her high school career, posting averages of .405 as a freshman, .376 as a sophomore, .429 as a junior and .539 as a senior — adding seven home runs, 45 RBI and 30 stolen bases during her senior season with the Ladycats.
She finished her high school career with 129 RBI.
She has been a fixture in the lineup at Northwestern State, starting 52 games and appearing in 53 as a freshman catcher, hitting .239 with four home runs and 18 RBI
She started 51 games behind the plate as a sophomore, belting five home runs and driving in 33 runs. As a junior, she became the team’s starter at third base, hitting .370 in her final 18 games and compiling a 12-game hitting streak along the way.
Primarily starting at third base as a senior, she had seven runs scored and three RBI to help Northwestern State get off to a 15-7 start in 2020. Her team was 3-0 in Southland Conference play after opening league action with a sweep of Sam Houston State on March 6-7.
And then, it was over.
“It was a shock,” Hawthorne said. “We were having a great season. We were so excited, because we had worked so hard and it was paying off, and then to have it all called off just didn’t seem real.”
She said the decision to return to college for the extra year was a “no-brainer” for her, and the chance to spend the summer in Florida honing her craft came after seeing a teammate’s Facebook post.
“I saw on Facebook where one of my teammates (Jensen Howell) had applied and had been accepted, so I put in an application and I was accepted also,” she said. “We’ll be on the same team, and another Northwestern teammate, Samantha Guile, will also play in the league for Fastpitch U.”
The league will hold orientation on June 14, followed by a three-day mini-camp to get to know the coaches and their new teammates, and the season is schedule to begin on June 18.