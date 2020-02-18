■ HENDERSON 13, LUFKIN 2: LUFKIN — Henderson scored in six of the seven innings, pounding out 13 hits and using a couple of pitchers to limit Lufkin to a couple of runs on five hits in a 13-5 win.
Milee Green, Madeleine Wells and Kaylie Clark all tripled for Henderson, and Jaci Taylor, Clark, Moriah Guerrero and Trinity Sledge doubled. Green had three hits and three RBI, Clark three hits and two RBI, Guerrero two doubles and an RBI and Sledge, Mikeya Washington and Taylor all drove in runs.
Wells struck out eight with no walks and no runs allowed on three hits in four innings. Kloee Carroll fanned five and walked two in three innings.
■ CENTRAL HEIGHTS 5, NEW DIANA 4: NACOGDOCHES — Central Heights did all of its damage in the first inning, scoring five times and holding on for a 5-4 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Averi Eddings, Brittany McLaughlin and Lexi Perry drove in runs for Central Heights.
Asia Newsome tripled and drove in a run and Haley Manns and Karly Meshell had doubles for New Diana. Meshell finished with two hits and an RBI, and Manns drove in one run.
LATE MONDAY■ TYLER LEE 15, PINE TREE 12: Tyler Lee took advantage of seven Pine Tree errors and survived a big night offensively by the Lady Pirates to hold on for a 15-12 win in the season opener for both teams.
The Lady Pirates banged out 14 hits and scored at least once in six of the seven innings, but an eight-run Tyler Lee fifth inning proved to be too much.
Gracie Rust homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Pine Tree. Carmen Chatman added a triple. Dalah Montgomery doubled twice and drove in three runs. Dajah Montgomery doubled twice, singled and plated three runs, and Adrienne Pena and Mariyah Furay both doubled for the Lady Pirates. Pena finished with four hits and an RBI, and Raquel Ramirez also drove in a run.
■ WHITEHOUSE 6, WHITE OAK 3: WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse broke a 2-2 deadlock with a three-run fifth and held on for a 6-3 win over the White Oak Ladynecks on Monday.
Katlyn Barham had two hits and Bailey Owens drove in two runs in the loss for White Oak. Owens and Brooklyn Schroeder both doubled.
Lillian Scalia struck out 12, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
■ BECKVILLE 9, ELYSIAN FIELDS 6: BECKVILLE — Kaitlyn Tillman collected two hits — including a double — and drove in four runs to pace the offense for Beckville in a 9-6 win over Elysian Fields.
Jaden McDaniel doubled and singled, driving in a run. Hannah Hudson added two hits and an RBI, and Reese Dudley also drove in a run for the Ladycats.
Ally LaGrone struck out 12, walked one and gave up five earned runs in seven innings for the pitching win.
■ WEST RUSK 11, CARLISLE 0: PRICE — Lilly Waddell tossed a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and one walk, and West Rusk opened the season with an 11-0 win over Carlisle.
Waddell gave up a single to Bree O’Neil, and that was all. She threw 50 of her 70 pitches for strikes in a five-inning complete game.
Piper Morton, Allyson Floyd and Kaelyn King all collected three hits for West Rusk. Morton tripled once and doubled twice. Floyd doubled twice and drove in a run and King had a double and plated three runs. Stormie Lejune added two hits, adn Natalie Christy, Abby Hernandez, Lejune and Taylor Davis all drove in runs.
Tori Esters took the pitching loss. She struck out eight and walked one.
