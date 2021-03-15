SABINE 2, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER - Callie Sparks turned in a dominant performance in the circle, and Bailey Barrett and Martie McAlister drove in a run apiece for Sabine as the Lady Cardinals blanked Gladewater, 2-0.
Sparks struck out 11, walked one and allowed just one hit in a complete-game shutout.
McAlister and Addi Morris had two hits apiece for Sabine.
CollegeLSU-E 11, KILGORE 3: KILGORE — The LSU-Eunice Bengals earned a sweep of Kilgore College on Saturday at The Ballpark at KC Commons, notching 11-3 and 6-0 wins.
The visiting Bengals never trailed in the twinbill.
In the 11-3 loss, Natalie Castillo and Hannah Grumbles both doubled for Kilgore, with Grumbles driving in a run. Caison Nachtigall added two hits, and Marirssa Medina, Remington Denman and Madalyn Spears all had hits. Macie McGibney struck out four and walked three in 5.1 innings to shoulder the loss.
KC managed four hits in the 6-0 loss, doubles by Maddie Brewer, Denman and Lizzy Torres and a single by Grumbles. Jenna Lewis struck out 12 and walked three in seven innings.
The Rangers (5-10-1) return to Region XIV Conference action on Wednesday then they host Tyler at 1 and 3 p.m.