S. HILL 7, P. TREE 3: Sam Schott struck out 10 in a strong opening performance inside the circle, and Caylee Mayfield and Mia Traylor drove in two runs apiece for Spring Hill as the Lady Panthers earned a 7-3 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
Schott walked four and scattered seven hits. Adisyn Chism tripled and singled, Traylor doubled and Mayfield had a pair of singles for the Lady Panthers. Alyssa McClung and Halee Bray also drove in runs.
Dalah Montgomery doubled, singled and drove in a run for Pine Tree in the loss. Tionna Lewis had two hits, and Gracie Rust drove in two runs. Mackenzie Pickard struck out seven in the pitching loss.
VAN 3, HENDERSON 0: VAN — The Henderson Lady Lions managed one hit in a 3-0 loss to Van on Tuesday.
Madeleine Wells singled for the Lady Lions, and Wells also handled the pitching chores. She struck out seven, walked two and gave up no earned runs on three hits in six innings.
O. CITY 8, E. FIELDS 0: ORE CITY — Anna Green struck out 13 with no walks, giving up five hits in a complete-game shutout as Ore city opened the season with an 8-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Toni Gabaldon doubled and drove in three runs to pace the Ore City offense. Katlin Morin had two hits, and Green, Emily Hoosier, Kaylei Watkins and Haven Benge all drove in runs.
Christen Smith tripled, and Kaylee Kelley and Kelsey O’Brien doubled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Mary Frances Ellis added two hits. Cora Creech struck out four and walked five and Ellis fanned four with one walk. Both pitched three innings.
H. SPRINGS 22, HOOKS 4: HOOKS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs scored at least six runs in three different innings on the way to a 22-4 win over Hooks.
Kaclyn Nelson and Jordan Ragland both doubled in the loss for Hooks. Ragland finished with two hits and an RBI.
C. HEIGHTS 9, N. DIANA 0: NACOGDOCHES — Sophia Shriver doubled three times and drove in four runs, Trinity Bailey added two RBI and Central Heights notched a 9-0 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Madalyn Fuller struck out eight, walked none and allowed three hits in five innings.
Asia Newsome doubled, and Abby Shafer and Haley Walker added singles for New Diana. Haley Manns struck out seven and walked two in the pitching loss.
LIDNALE 15, U. GROVE 3: LINDALE — Libbi Rozell tripled, singled twice and drove in three runs, Ellie Watkins added three RBI for Lindale and the Lady Eagles notched a 15-3 win over Union Grove.
Darby Woodrum tripled, Liliana Miller had two hits and two RBI and Emily Myers and Olivia Gray both collected two hits for Lindale. Woodrum earn the pitching win, striking out four and walking five in three innings.
Ali Yohn singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Union Grove. Jocy Saurez, Lainey Ledbetter and Daytona Vaughn all added hits for the Lady Lions.
Ledbetter shouldered the pitching loss.
BULLARD 10, RUSK 3: BULLARD — Five Lady Panthers collected two hits apiece, led by a pair of doubles from Addison Hooker, and Bullard rolled to a 10-3 win over Rusk.
Gabby Nichols, Kaylee Paul and Berlyn Grossman all doubled, with Nichols driving in two runs. Grossman, Paul, Hadi Fults and Claire Cannon all banged out two hits, with Grossman, Paul, Fults, Teagan Graul and Kenzie King driving in runs.
Fults struck out seven and walked one in 2.3 innings. Anistyn Foster struck out three and walked two in three innings of work.
TROUP 16, GLADEWATER 1: TROUP — Lindsay Davis homered, tripled twice and drove in three runs while tossing a no-hitter inside the circle, Jessie Minnix added a triple, double and three RBI and the Troup Lady Tigers rolled past Gladewater, 16-1.
Karsyn Williamson and Haylee Priest both added two hits for Troup, with Priest driving in two runs and Maddy Griffin, Mia Beason, Sarah Neel and Bailey Blanton all adding RBIs.
Davis struck out 11 and walked one.
L-KILDARE 6, DETROIT 0: LINDEN — Hayley Mason tossed a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and seven walks, and Ashtin Patterson banged out three hits and swiped two bases as Linden-Kildare notched a 6-0 win over Detroit.
Patterson tripled twice and drove in a run, and Kaycee Neville had a double, single and RBI. Kyndal Fitts, Neville, Allie Smallwood and Sophia Hampton were defensive standouts for the Lady Tigers.