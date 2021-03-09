District 15-5ALONGVIEW 11, P. TREE 0: Reagan Rios struck out nine, waked three and scattered three hits to go along with two hits and three RBI on the offensive side as Longview rolled past crosstown rival Pine Tree, 11-0.
Rios doubled and singled, and Reagan Fleet added a double, single and two RBI for the Lady Lobos. Bailey Quinn, Tia Taylor and KeAdriah Lister all drove in runs for the Lady Lobos.
Gracie Rust, Brooklyn Berry and Mariyah Furay had the hits for Pine Tree, all singles.
HALLSVILLE 4, S. SPRINGS 0: HALLSVILLE — Lily Soto hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the sixth to give Hallsville a cushion, and the Ladycats notched a 4-0 win over Sulphur Springs on Tuesday.
Maddie Melton tripled and drove in a run for the Ladycats. She also earned the pitching win, striking out nine with one walk and two hits allowed in seven innings.
Danyelle Molina and Anahi Garner both drove in runs for Hallsville.
MT. PLEASANT 9, MARSHALL 0: Bre’Asia Hargrave struck out nine, walked two and allowed no runs on two hits in a five-inning game as Mount Pleasant blanked Marshall, 9-0.
Jalissa Alvarez doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Carson Zachary had a double, single and two RBI for Mount Pleasant.
Caitlyn Ellenburg and Wendy Esquivel had the lone Marshall hits, both singles. Adriana Vences took the pitching loss, striking out four and walking six in four innings.
District 15-3AW. OAK 15, SABINE 0: LIBERTY CITY — Kelsi Wingo doubled twice, tripled and drove in two runs, Bailey Owens banged out three hits and three RBI and the White Oak Ladynecks rolled to a 15-0 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Daphne Bogenschutz and Renee Cook both tripled, singled and drove in three runs for White Oak. Larkin Daniels doubled, singled and drove in a run. Lillian Scalia had a double and an RBI, and Emma Purcell had a hit and an RBI.
Scalia struck out eight, walked one and allowed one hit in four innings — a single by Callie Sparks.
O. CITY 15, GLADEWATER 7: GLADEWATER — Toni Gabaldon collected three hits and drove in five runs for Ore City as the Lady Rebels rolled to a 15-7 win over Gladewater.
Gabaldon, Victoria Jones and Kaylei Watkins all doubled for Ore City. Watkins also singled twice and drove in four runs, and Jones finished the night 5-for-5 with an RBI. Emily Hoosier added three hits and an RBI. Tori Cummins had two hits and an RBI. Loralee Evans finished with two hits, and Anna Green also drove in a run.
Green struck out eight and walked one, giving up one earned run for the pitching win.
H. SPRINGS 18, DAINGERFIELD 2: DAINGERFIELD — Karmen Searcy homered, singled and drove in five runs, and Hughes Springs banged out 15 hits in just three innings on the way to an 18-2 win over Daingerfield.
Riley Lowery doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs for the Lady Mustangs. Madison Heller doubled and drove in three. Emma McKinney and Jacee Short had two hits apiece, with Short driving in a run, and Laney Smith, Shea Nelson, Lindsey Ballesteros and Cali Freeman all added RBI. Freeman also tripled.
Alyssa Baxter struck out three, walked one and gave up two earned runs on two hits in three innings for the pitching win.
District 16-3AW. RUSK 11, ARP 1: NEW LONDON — Lilly Waddell was dominant inside the circle and helped her self at the plate with three hits and three RBI, leading West Rusk past Arp, 11-1.
Waddell struck out nine with no walks, giving up an unearned run on three hits in five innings. She doubled once and singled twice, scoring three times. Jamie Casey added two hits and three RBI for the Lady Raiders. Piper Morton chipped in with two hits, and Kyrsten Price and Kaelyn King also drove in runs.
District 13-3AHARMONY 10, MPCH 0: HARMOY — Kinzee Settles did major damage from the top of the lineup for Harmony, and Analese Cano tossed a one-hitter for the Lady Eagles in a 10-0 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Settles homered, singled, drove in three runs and scored three times to pace the offense. Grace Kalenak, Camie Wellborn and Joey Wagner all had two hits and an RBI, and Delaynie Nash, Jenci Seahorn and Madi Rhame all drove in runs. Cano struck out nine and did not walk a batter.
District 14-3AQ. CITY 6, HOOKS 1: QUEEN CITY — Queen City took an early 3-0 lead and rolled to a 6-1 win over Hooks.
Sydney Duncah had two hits and an RBI to account for all of the offense for Hooks. Maddie Campbell struck out one, walked none and gave up three earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 12, B. SANDY 1: UNION GROVE — Katelyn Vaughn turned in a dominant performance inside the circle for Union Grove, and Ali Yohn led a 16-hit offensive attack with three hits and four RBI as the Lady Lions notched a 12-1 win over Big Sandy.
Vaughn struck out 13 with no walks, giving up one unearned run on three hits. Jolea Robertson doubled twice, singled and drove in a run, and Emily Calhoun, Jocy Saurez and Gracie Winn all doubled for Union Grove. Daytona Vaughn, Paige Parman, Katelyn Caughn and Winn all had two hits, with Parman driving in two runs and Robertson, Katelyn Vaughn, Saurez and Sydney Chamberlain driving in a run apiece.
Madi Hill and Daphne Blavier both doubled for Big Sandy.
BECKVILLE 15, MT. ENTERPRISE 0: BECKVILLE -Reese Dudley tossed a three-inning no-hitter at Mount Enterprise, striking out nine and walking two, and Beckville rolled to a 15-0 win.
Dudley tripled, singled and drove in two runs to help her own cause offensively. Allison baker and Haley Straubie added doubles, with Baker also adding a single and both driving in two runs. Aubrey Klingler and Lexi Barr chipped in with RBI for the Ladycats.
Non-DistrictS. HILL 9, MINEOLA 5: Sam Schott and Caylee Mayfield drove in two runs apiece, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers used a six-run sixth inning to take control of things in a 9-5 win over Mineola.
Schott doubled twice, and Mayfield and Lainey Linseisen both doubled and singled for the Lady Panthers. Hadleigh Childers added two hits and an RBi, and Rachel Doss and Kaycee Campbell drove in runs.
Schott went the distance inside the circle, striking out 12, walking three and giving up one earned run.
Jaycee Smith had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Mineola.
MABANK 16, KILGORE 1: MABANK — Payten Nolen and Presley Green combined for five hits and six RBI to lead the Mabank Lady Panthers past Kilgore, 16-1.
Nolen doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs, and Green added two hits and two RBI. Carlee Cline doubled and drove in three. Kallie Beasley tripled and singled. Hailey Ledbetter had two hits and two RBI, and Hannah Hanes and Ashlyn Liles both added two hits and an RBI. Baylee Sales also chipped in with an RBI.
Cline struck out one with no walks in two innings, and Sales fanned three with no walks in two frames.
LATE MONDAY
PITTSBURG 19, J. BOWIE 3: SIMMS — Morgan Warrick went 4-for-4 at the dish with a double, five RBI and four runs scored, and Pittsburg put up big numbers in every inning on the way to a 19-3 win over James Bowie.
Elyssia Lemelle doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs. Kyra Mason added a double, single and two RBI, and Abby Wylie chipped in with a double and three RBI. Daytona Torrey and Kylie Fitch both added three hits, and Ally Burns chipped in with two hits. Burns, Brooklyn Scrofani, Bayli Oglesby and Landri Moore all drove in runs.
Fitch gave up two earned runs in three innings inside the circle. JaSydney Jackson allowed one run in one inning of work.
ARP 15, JEFFERSON 4: ARP — Arp spotted Jefferson three runs in the top of the first before outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 15-1 over the next four innings.
JaKayla Rusk homered, singled and drove in two runs for Jefferson in the loss. Tierrani Johnson and Tawny Foster collected two hits apiece, and Foster drove in a run.