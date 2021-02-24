S. HILL 7, P. TREE 1: Sam Schott shut down crosstown rival Pine Tree, striking out four with no walks, and Kaycee Campbell drove in two runs to lead the way offensively in a 7-1 win.
Alyssa McClung doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Panthers, and Hadleigh Childers also drove in a run.
Rylie Medford and Tionna Lewis doubled for Pine Tree in the loss. Gracie Rust singled and drove in a run.
KILGORE 10, C. HILL 4: RUSK — Alyssa Whitington delivered a two-run double, waked and swiped two bases to pace the offense, Nawny Sifford handled the pitching chores and Kilgore notched a 10-4 win over Central Heights.
Sifford walked one, hit a batter and struck out one in three innings. She also doubled in a run to help her own cause.
Haylee Brown had a two-run single. Genna Cavanaugh singled, had a sacrifice bunt and stole a base. Bailey Hedges had an RBI double and a walk, Jaycie Villanueva delivered an RBi triple to go along with a walk and stolen base, Kaitlyn Porter singled in a run, and Jada Dennis doubled.
Also on Thursday, Kilgore and Tatum battled to a 5-5 deadlock.
Sifford and Cailey Brown pitched for the Lady Bulldogs.
Haylee Brown had a double, single, two runs scored and a stolen base. Cavanaugh singled. Hedges had a two-run single. Villanueva drove in a run with a single. Whigington singled and swiped a base, and Jaylan Parsons had an RBI single.
Kilgore is scheduled to face Rusk at 2 p.m. and Central at 3:30 p.m. back in Rusk today.
CARTHAGE 10, WAXAHACHIE 3: WAXAHACHIE — Ashton Jones ripped three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for Carthage as the Lady Dawgs rolled to a 10-3 win over Waxahachie.
Roo Harrison added two hits and an RBI for Carthage. Kat Barentine had a hit and two RBI, and Karsyn Isbell, Jaycee Page and Natalee Dinnerville all drove in runs.
Isbell struck out three with no walks for the pitching win.
LEGACY 11, SABINE 3: Tyler Legacy pushed across seven runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-3 win over Sabine.
Bailey Barrett, Callie Sparks and Kyrissa Camacho had hits for Sabine, with Sparks driving in two runs and Camacho adding an RBI.
E. FIELDS 10, SABINE 0: Jessica Guilhas struck out one and allowed just two hits in three innings in a 10-0 win over Sabine. Kelsey O’Brien had two hits and two RBI for EF. Mary Frances Ellis added two hits, and Bryanne Beavers and Kaylee Kelley drove in runs.
Callie Sparks doubled and Riley Lux singled for Sabine.
U. GROVE 6, SABINE 5: Lainey Ledbetter fanned four and walked one in 3.1 innings for the pitching win, and helped her cause at the plate with a double and an RBI in a 6-5 win over Sabine.
Katelyn Vaughn, Emily Bible and Paige Parman added hits for Union Grove.
Callie Sparks struck out four and walked two in the pitching loss. Sparks homered, singled and drove in three runs to lead the offensive effort for the Lady Cardinals.
LEGACY 13, U. GROVE 1: A nine-run third inning led Tyler Lee to a 13-1 win over Union Grove.
Union Grove managed just one hit on the day, with Lainey Ledbetter singling and driving in a run.
U. GROVE 5, E. FIELDS 2: Sydney Chamberlain doubled, Jocy Saurez singled and drove in two runs and Union Grove earned a 5-2 win over Elysian Fields.
Chamberlain and Lainey Ledbetter drove in runs for Union Grove, which broke a 2-2 deadlock with a three-run fourth. Ledbetter struck out one, walked one and gave up two earned runs in three innings for the pitching win.
Kailyn Clynch doubled and drove in a run for Elysian Fields. Bryanne Beavers drove in the other run for EF. Mary Frances Ellis struck out four, walked three and did not give up an earned run in three innings pitched.
PITTSBURG 9, C. HILL 0: Morgan Warrick belted a pair of home runs to go along with a single, driving in three runs and leading the Pittsburg Lady Pirates past Chapel Hill, 9-0.
Abby Wylie tripled and drove in a run for Pittsburg. Kylie Fitch doubled, singled and drove in one and Bayli Oglesby added a double. Daytona Torrey and JaSydney Jackson also drove in runs for Pittsburg.
Fitch struck out two, walked one and did not allow an earned run in four innings to earn the pitching win.
PITTSBURG 13, JEFFERSON 3: Brooklyn Scrofani had two hits and three RBI, JaSydney Jackson doubled, singled twice and plated three runs and Pittsburg rolled to a 13-3 win over Jefferson.
Abby Wylie tripled and singled for Pitsburg. Daytona Torrey doubled and drive in a run. Kylie Fitch doubled and plated tow runs, and Morgan Warrick added two hits and an RBI for the Lady Pirates. Elyssia Lemelle also drove in a run.
Fitch went the distance in the circle for Pittsburg. She walked one and did not strike out a batter.
For Jefferson in the loss, Ja’Kayla Rusk homered, singled and drove in two runs, Tierrani Johnson tripled, doubled and singled, Tawny Foster had two hits and an RBI and Marleigh Mears drove in a run.
Jefferson also dropped 16-0 and 15-0 decisions to DeKalb and Joaquin on Thursday.
DEKALB 6, BECKVILLE 1: The DeKalb Lady Bears pulled away with a three-run fifth on the way to a 6-1 win over Beckville.
Allison Baker doubled and Hannah Hudson singled and drove in a run in the loss for Beckville. Reese Dudley struck out seven with no walks, giving up four earned runs in five innings.
BECKVILLE 2, REDWATER 0: Reese Dudley struck out 15 with no walks, limiting Redwater to a couple of hits in six innings as Beckville blanked the Lady Dragons, 2-0.
Hannah Hudson doubled and drove in a run, and Haley Straubie had a single and an RBI for the Ladycats.
MARSHALL 10, SHOEMAKER 0: WACO — Adriana Vences homered, tripled and drove in five runs, Kylie Coleman added a double, single and two RBI and the Marshall Lady Mavericks rolled to a 10-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker.
Emily Ellenburg addeda double, single and RBI for Marshall, and Caitlyn Ellenburg and Madison Sallee drove in runs. Caitlyn Ellenburg worked five innings in the circle for the pitching win, striking out one, walking one and scattering three hits.
C.E. KING 5, MARSHALL 1: WACO — Houston C.E. King scored twice in each of the first two innings and added an insurance run in the third en route to a 5-1 win over Marshall.
Emily Ellenburg had the lone RBI for Marshall. She also worked 1.2 innings in the circle, striking out three, walking three and giving up four earned runs. Adriana Vences fanned four, walked two and allowed one earned run in 2.1 innings to shoulder the loss.
C-PICKTON 3, HOOKS 1: PARIS — The Hooks Lady Hornets dropped a 3-1 decision to Como-Pickton.
Kaclyn Nelson had two hits and Izzy Daniels drove in a run for Hooks. Maddie Campbell struck out one and walked two in 4.2 innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
GILMER 7, HUNTINGTON 1: TYLER — Madyson Vicente tripled and drove in three runs to lead the way offensively for Gilmer in a 7-1 win over Huntington.
Kirsten Waller, Karsyn Lindsey, Emily Watson and Karlye Johnston all drove in runs for the Lady Buckeyes. Hannah Threadgill worked four innings in the circle, allowing no earned runs on four hits.
HENDERSON 5, GILMER 2: TYLER — The Henderson Lady Lions notched a 5-2 win over Gilmer, putting together a pair of two-run innings in the first and third.
Bethany Grandgeorge doubled twice and drove in a run for Henderson. Madeliene Wells doubled, singled twice and plated one run, and Libby Rockey had a triple. Jaci Taylor singled twice and drove in a run from the leadoff spot, and Trinity Sledge and Suzannah straub both drove in runs.
Grandgeorge struck out six, walked one and gave up two earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Emily Watson, Sarah Phillips and Madyson Vicenteall doubled for Gilmer in the loss, with Vicente driving in a run. Phillips struck out four with no walks or earned runs allowed in four innings.
HUNTINGTON 7, HENDERSON 1: TYLER — Huntington banged out 10 hits and limited Henderson to four in a 7-1 win.
Suzannah Straub doubled in the loss for Henderson. Madeleine Wells struck out four and walked one in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
TROUP 8, KERENS 0: TYLER — Lindsay Davis struck out five of the six batters she faced in two innings, Haylee Priest fanned four in 2.2 innings of work and Troup blanked Kerens, 8-0.
Tara Wells and Davis had two hits apiece, with Wells doubling twice and driving in two runs. Priest drove in a pair of runs, and Davis also collected an RBI.
TROUP 10, ALTO 0: TYLER — Lindsay Davis struck out eight in three innings, and Maddy Griffin paced the offense with three RBI as Troup rolled past Alto, 10-0.
Griffin, Karsyn Williamson and Bailey Blanton all homered for Troup. Williamson, Davis, Priest and Blanton all had two hits, with Priest driving in two runs and Jessie Minnix and Tara Wells adding an RBI apiece.
JOHN PAUL 6, MABANK 0: Plano John Paul scored five times in the fifth en route to a 6-0 win over Mabank.
Payten Nolen tripled and singled and Hannah Hanes added two hits in the loss for Mabank.